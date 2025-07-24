Tomgram: Juan Cole, No Kings and No Sheikhs Either

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

In its Big Beautiful Bill, the Trump administration is proudly cutting funds for "woke programs" ranging from the U.S. Program for International Development to the Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Justice Program, which it's labeled "a slush fund for climate and racial extremism." And from health to jobs to oversight (as with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, "a watchdog, tasked with making sure there is no discrimination in contracting"), budgets are being slashed or eliminated in a striking fashion.

Oh, but don't get me wrong, not everything is -- and it couldn't be a more on-target image -- under the gun. After all, as Bill McKibben recently pointed out at his Substack, the Trump administration is "tripling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] budget so we can have a quantum increase in the number of guys with neck gaiters shoving people into vans," which, he adds, "is not just immoral, it's statistically dumb": Immigrants are highly unlikely to be violent criminals compared with native-born Americans. If violent crime was your concern, you'd be better off deporting lots and lots of Americans and filling the returning planes with generally more peaceable immigrants." In fact, with an extra $75 billion in funding, ICE is set to become "the highest-funded law enforcement agency in the federal government" by a significant amount. So, put that in your pipe and smoke it.

And little wonder, of course, since undocumented immigrants are clearly plotting to take over America in a distinctly strategic and long-term fashion by giving birth to children here who can automatically become citizens, thanks to the ridiculous 14th Amendment. ("All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.") And though it's true that Trump and crew have indeed tried to stop that from happening, an extremist New Hampshire judge (appointed by that radical president George W. Bush) recently blocked him from doing so thus far -- though who knows what a Supreme Court that has already allowed him to do so much, might decide sooner or later?

And with all of that in mind, let TomDispatch regular Juan Cole, whose Informed Comment website is a daily must-read for me, explore a Trumpian world in which this country is becoming more like a Middle Eastern autocracy by the month, if not the week or the day.

We're All Palestinians Now

How Trump Is Middle-Easternizing the United States

By Juan Cole

The United States has focused on the Middle East since World War II, seeking its oil, gas, and other mineral resources and coveting control of its strategic waterways. The old colonial powers and the superpowers of the Cold War era most often backed dictatorial regimes there, because they were easier to control than democracies, and this country also supported the Israeli settler colony as a bulwark of Western interests. President George W. Bush was the first president to depart (at least rhetorically) from America's romance with regional authoritarians, pledging to "democratize" the Middle East, though he left office with little to show for it. Now, you have to wonder whether, in some strange sense, the shoe is on the other foot and the pathological U.S. support for dictatorships there is now spreading across the Atlantic Ocean, just as the trade winds blow Saharan sand and dust toward the American Southwest.

Democratic Backsliding

Here's something that should sound familiar in the United States today: Qais Saied of Tunisia, elected president in 2019, campaigned against homosexuality and -- yes! -- African immigrants. In 2021, he lawlessly dismissed his prime minister and parliament and went on to rewrite the country's constitution so that he could appoint yes-men to its Supreme Court. Then he began jailing his political opponents. In four short years, Saied undid all the political progress Tunisia had made in the previous decade, creating a dictatorship arguably worse than that of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthrown in January 2011 in the first of several major Arab Spring youth revolts.

Worse yet -- and this should sound familiar, too -- Tunisia seemed to sleepwalk into authoritarianism. Trade unionists hoped the president would reject the neoliberalism of the International Monetary Fund, while civil society organizations hoped he would curb the Interior Ministry's past repressiveness. No such luck. Europe declined to punish the newly developing dictatorship by cutting off aid, instead rewarding Saied with an economic deal in return for his willingness to crack down on African emigration. Of course, such democratic backsliding has been a feature of the Middle East for decades, since local civil society remains weak, pro-regime billionaires have proliferated, and Western governments have seldom reacted negatively to (and all too often rewarded) any move toward dictatorship.

Now, you might say that the shoe is on the other foot. What Saied did to Tunisia might as well have been a blueprint for Donald Trump. Although he hasn't yet actually tried to rewrite the constitution, the MAGA leader has been the beneficiary of a decades-long $250 million dark-money plot, led by obscure Federalist Society apparatchik Leonard Leo, to reshape the Supreme Court. The result: a set of justices who are distinctly inclined to let Trump do his damnedest -- even expel undocumented residents of the United States to gulags in third-world countries with no court process. Meanwhile, labor union members have too often placed faith in Trump's pledges to bring back industry by using tariffs to reduce competition. And the centrists of the Democratic Party are the proverbial deer-in-the-headlights, too paralyzed to react effectively as he transforms this country into an ever more autocratic state. They also seem all too inclined to let our democracy slip away, while placing their hopes in a 2026 congressional blue wave that, even if it happens, may be too late to stop Trump from creating his version of a one-party state.

Raw Milk and Vitamin A

Consider it typical of our times that Field Marshall Abdelfattah al-Sisi's 2013 coup against the only freely elected Egyptian government since the country's monarchy was toppled in 1952 had no significant adverse consequences in Washington. In 2014, a leading officer in the Egyptian army, which receives $1.3 billion a year in American aid, made quixotic health claims. Major General Ibrahim Abdel-Atti announced that he had personally "defeated AIDS with the grace of my God at the rate of 100%. And I defeated hepatitis C." In the process, he confused the foundational nucleic acids DNA and RNA, provoking one Egyptian comedian to suggest that the country's medical schools should never again accept anyone from Abdel-Atti's village. However, the North Korean-like pall that has blanketed freedom of speech in Egypt was precisely what permitted such bizarre official behavior, since there was little way for the public to respond to even his most absurd claims.

Yet, imagine this: Abdel-Atti appears almost sane and sober in comparison with the antics of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has discouraged vaccinations even as a measles outbreak has begun to run wild (and prove fatal in a few cases) 25 years after the U.S. officially eliminated the disease. Kennedy's proposed treatment for measles? Raw milk and vitamin A. Sadly, overdoses of the latter have caused liver disease in some children.

