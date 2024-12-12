 
Login/Register Login | Register
70 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 12/12/24

Tomgram: John Feffer, Why Liberals Will Give Two Cheers for Trump

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Tom Engelhardt
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

In the 2024 election, Kamala Harris lost Democratic voters, including in Black and Hispanic communities. As a result, we now face a four-year replay of Trumpmania. Worse yet, only recently, Joe Biden lent The Donald a distinct hand by pardoning his own son (and so, in a sense, himself) in just about every imaginable way. In doing so, he set the stage for about-to-be-President-(again) Donald Trump, whose election victory was a pardon for him, to do the same for those who took part in what was essentially an attempted coup d'e'tat on January 6, 2020. In the process, it's obvious that Biden also prepared the ground -- or do I mean the graveyard? -- for Trump to someday do the same for himself and his family. (Of course, he beat Biden to the punch in December 2020 by pardoning his father-in-law Charles Kushner, who had pled guilty years earlier to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations, and only recently -- a surefire topper -- appointing him ambassador to France!)

Yes, we couldn't be in a stranger world" or" gulp" could we?

It's hard for Americans to remember the novelty of the decades after World War II when, for the first time in history, a single power (the United States, of course) largely controlled the globe economically speaking, as well as in other ways. Today, as we await a second round of the man who already Made America Grapes Again (whoops, my mistake, Great Again) and is now planning to take this country down in an even fiercer fashion, it's worth thinking about those Democrats he managed to pull into his camp in the last election season.

Worse yet, as TomDispatch regular John Feffer (whose weekly column at Foreign Policy in Focus is a must-read affair) points out today, there were those liberals who, in some strange fashion, however quietly, admired and supported specific policies of his (on a one-by-one basis) in his first term in office. If, as Feffer suggests, the same were to happen the second time around, the phrase of the moment, it seems to me, wouldn't be morning in America, but mourning in America. Tom

Everyone (Sort of) Loves a Disrupter
Time to Boycott the US?

By

Liberals hate Trump, no question about it. He's the definition of illiberal: authoritarian, racist, sexist, and downright nasty. Not only that, he's a living repudiation of the liberal delusion that America runs on meritocracy.

But you want to know a dirty, little secret? In back alleys, encrypted group chats, and off-the-record conversations, liberals will still support Trump on a case-by-case basis. Of course, they'd never vote for the guy, but they'll give two cheers for some of his policies.

I discovered this ugly truth during Trump's last term while writing an article on the shift in U.S. policy toward China from lukewarm engagement to hostile decoupling. The general consensus among the foreign policy elite was that, at least in terms of relations with Beijing, Trump was a useful idiot for slowing China's roll with harsh rhetoric and tariffs.

"Trump is a madman, but I want to give him and his administration their due," one prominent liberal intellectual told me. "We can't keep playing on an unlevel playing field and take promises that are never delivered on. It's really China's turn to respond, and it's long overdue."

It wasn't just China. For years, liberals and conservatives alike were, for instance, pushing the concept of burden-sharing: getting U.S. allies to cover more of the bill for their security needs. But it was only Trump who really made it happen by blackmailing NATO members and other U.S. partners into doing so.

Sure, few warmed to the idea of the United States actually pulling out of NATO, but even many of our European allies, though they publicly grumbled, were secretly happy about The Donald's gaiatsu. That's the Japanese word for outside pressure that enables a leader to force through unpopular changes by blaming it all on foreigners. The self-described liberal leader of NATO, Dutch politician Mark Rutte, even came out in the open after Trump's reelection to praise the American president for making European countries more militarily self-sufficient.

It wasn't just liberals who thrilled to Trump's unorthodox foreign policy during his first term either. Some of those further to the left also embraced Trump the engager (with North Korea's Kim Jong-un), Trump the isolationist (and his threats to close U.S. military bases globally), and Trump the putative peacemaker (for concluding a deal with the Taliban to end the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan).

Trump, in other words, was not just an unanticipated crisis; he was also an opportunity. Deep in their hearts, anyone unhappy with the status quo will support a disrupter. Quite a few Democrats disgusted with this country's border policies, inflation, and its coastal elites even crossed over to vote for Trump in November because they wanted change, regardless of the consequences.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): America; Democrats; Liberals; Meritocracy; Trump, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Tomgram: Rajan Menon, A War for the Record Books

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend