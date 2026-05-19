Tomgram: John Feffer, America's Flight 93 Moment

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Hey, the news was already so good in 2025 that the Trump White House put up a "welcome to the Golden Age" post at its website, and things are so magnificent that it's still there! It said, in part, "Under President Donald Trump's second administration, the United States has surged into a new era of prosperity, marked by record-setting economic growth and trillions in new private-sector investments fueled by tax reforms, deregulation, and a renewed focus on American innovation." Whoopee!!

What more could you ask for? A war with Iran? Well, okay, why not? It's only cost a bargain-basement $25 billion so far! Whoops! Make that at least $50 billion! Whoops, a second time, try $72 billion and still rising! And how about a proposed almost $500 billion hike in the Pentagon budget to $1.5 trillion (not even including the money spent fighting Iran)? What in the world could possibly go wrong with that? And lost jobs? Well, congrats, as the PBS NewsHour reported in March, only "98,000 manufacturing jobs [were] lost during Trump's first full 12 months back in the White House," thanks in part to his remarkable tariff policies.

And those policies of his aren't just a boon here at home! I mean, think about how much better things are today in Venezuela after the kidnapping of its president and after Trump promised to "unleash prosperity" there by taking control of that country's oil industry! (Whoops, as the New York Times reported recently, "The value of Venezuela's currency, the bol-var, has continued to drop since Mr. Maduro was ousted, falling at least 36 percent since January, leaving the monthly minimum wage at the stupefying level of 27 cents." What more could anyone ask for?)

And with all of that good news (and so much more) in mind, let TomDispatch regular John Feffer consider our cheery all-American world by offering a little comparison to North Korea's experiences. Tom

Is the U.S. Heading Toward a Hard Landing?

What Can North Korea Tell Us about America's Future?

By John Feffer

Ever since North Korea suffered through the death of its first leader in 1994, a loss magnified by an economic collapse and a devastating famine, outside observers have likened the country to an airplane experiencing a serious malfunction. The major question they posed: in the end, would North Korea experience a soft landing or a catastrophic crash?

Perhaps a reformer would come along -- say, a North Korean version of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev -- who could right the airship of state and guide it toward the runway of reunification with South Korea.

More direly, the North Korean regime could collapse all of a sudden, like the Communist governments in Eastern Europe in 1989. Those were relatively peaceful affairs, but North Korea's worst-case scenarios might involve violent power struggles, the return of famine, and a free-for-all scramble for the country's loose nukes. U.S. analysts have gamed out the consequences of just such a hard landing -- and so has the Pentagon with its OPLAN 5029 -- and they all add up to a tragedy not only for North Koreans and the region, but also potentially for the United States and the rest of the world.

The North Korean government has, however, defied such scenarios by somehow surviving, while rejecting reunification with the South and turning up its nose at conventional versions of reform. Despite additional challenges -- a sustained COVID quarantine, several distinctly hostile governments in South Korea, and a flatlining economy -- the regime has so far avoided collapse and, if anything, tightened its control over its population. For the time being at least, the North Korean plane evidently has no intention of landing, much less crashing.

Today, in an improbable plot twist, however, Donald Trump's United States is starting to seem ever more like an aircraft in distress.

After all, the present pilot of Air America, exhibiting signs of psychosis or perhaps dementia, has begun to dismantle the cockpit under the delusion that it's his to transform into a ballroom. The crew -- and indeed much of the supporting infrastructure on the ground below -- has been decimated by budget cuts. The airline itself is fast taking on debt. Many of the passengers are praying for a soft landing and hoping that, if the plane does touch down for a risky layover, they will get a new pilot.

But another fear lurks in the background. Given the state of the airplane -- a malfunctioning altimeter, compromised landing gear -- it might not matter who the pilot is anymore. Air America may well be heading for a crash landing regardless of who's in charge.

Those of us on board, gripping our armrests in terror, are asking ourselves one question above all else: is it too late to avert catastrophe?

Trump's Totalitarian Tendencies

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