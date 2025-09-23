Tomgram: Frida Berrigan, Water, Water, Everywhere? (Not Anymore!)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.

The other day, while walking the streets of New York City with some groceries in my backpack, I got drenched. The skies suddenly opened and it poured. All too literally. I finally managed to dash under one of the typical building construction platforms in our neighborhood and found shelter with quite a crew of fellow drenchies. I then stood there and watched the water all too literally gushing down the street and above the curb in front of me like a little river. And only 10 minutes later, it was all over, barely a drizzle still coming down for another minute or two.

How strange. And mind you, this summer had been the driest in this city in at least two decades. Rain was largely missing in action and New York is now considered to be in moderate drought conditions. Yet, as TomDispatchregular Frida Berrigan suggests today, in some future moment we may look back on this summer and consider it to have been wet indeed.

And prepare yourself, from droughts to floods, everything is going to get worse on this ever-warming planet of ours. Extreme heat tends, among other things, not just to cause more extreme droughts, while creating more fuel for forest fires, but (believe it or not) more extreme rainfall, too, including more extreme monsoon seasons across China and other parts of Asia. And whether were talking about the soaring temperatures (and record fires) in Europe this summer or the expanding drought conditions across the American West, we increasingly find ourselves on a different planet, one where floods may indeed grow far worse, but so will water scarcity.

And with that in mind, let Berrigan take you in a deeply personal fashion into our ever more extreme and potentially more waterless world. Tom

Preparing for Scarcity

Drinking Deep While We Can

By Frida Berrigan

The truck wheels inner tube was right in front of me, no longer half-submerged in the ponds late summer muck. After so many hot weeks without rain, the water had dried up and the garbage was completely exposed.

My feet barely sank into the mud as I pulled the inner tube free. It was heavier than I expected, full of leftover pond water. I tipped it to drain the water, so I could carry it away. But that water just kept dribbling out.

It was dark and smelled of rotten leaves. As I shook the tube, I tried to keep the muck from getting on my shoes. There must have been three or four gallons of it. Contorted in an uncomfortable crouch and harassed by bugs as the water glugged slowly out of the little hole, I felt impatient. I was ready to share my grubby prize with my friends, but the hole was so small and I was still far from the road. So, I waited, watching the water continue to trickle out.

But I couldn't just wait. Instead, my mind drifted to catastrophe, and I began imagining a near future where I could no longer take water for granted. Such a thought was in my head not just because I'm prone to binge on dystopian novels but because I read the newspaper and watch the TV news at night. So, there I was, crouching at the no-longer-ponds edge, cradling that huge inner tube, and wondering how long it would be in our overheating future before the dark, fetid water I was pouring onto the ground would seem like a precious resource for my family and me. Extended drought? The collapse of our water infrastructure? War? None of those nightmare scenarios is remote enough anymore that I can simply dismiss them as figments of my overactive imagination.

Meanwhile, I continued to think about that gross water. How would I clean it if I needed to? I recalled my survival-skills training between 8th and 9th grade and decided I would first have to filter it, then boil it, and finally treat it with iodine. And no, it wouldn't be delicious or refreshing, but it probably wouldn't kill us either. Then I thought about how it might have been inside that inner tube for years and realized that life would have to be brutish indeed before I considered such a last resort water source.

Is our water infrastructure here in New London, Connecticut, old? It sure is. Sometimes there are even black flecks in the water that pours out of our faucets. But no worries now. After all, I had a big bottle of fleckless water in my backpack, and I certainly wouldn't need to drink that ancient inner-tube pond water. Not today, anyway.

Better yet, rain was forecast for later in the weekend! And so, the moment passed but not completely because I suddenly remembered some water I drank 30 years ago that had been boiled over a wood fire in a small town in Guatemala when I was part of a peace delegation there. All these years later, my tongue could still feel the eerie dryness, the woodiness of that water, and suddenly I wondered whether that feeling would be in my future, too.

Water Wars For Real

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).