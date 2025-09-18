Tomgram: Eric Ross, The Pentagon Never Needed a License to Kill

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.

Late-night comedian Seth Meyers recently offered these comments laughingly on our president and the ominous return of the Department of Defense to its old name (given up just after World War II), the Department of War: Are you saying America went woke in 1945? I must have missed that in the old news reels. So whats this really about? Is a name change supposed to intimidate our enemies? Or is the intended audience here at home? Because while the president is threatening war abroad, he seems even more interested in waging war against Americans. Then, referring to Donald Trumps threats to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago, he added, Im sorry, sir, but this is not going to look good on your application for a Nobel Peace Prize.

And speaking of late-night comedians, only recently, President Trump himself posted a parody image from Apocalypse Now featuring a ball of flames as helicopters zoom over the nations third-largest city. He added all too ominously at his media site Truth Social, I love the smell of deportations in the morning Chicago about to find out why its called the department of WAR, trailing his comment ominously by yes! images of three helicopters.

In short, its increasingly clear that Americans have a president who, while he may commit acts of war abroad (see, for instance, his administrations recent air attack obliterating a boat in the Caribbean Sea supposedly carrying 11 people and drugs), also seems all too intent and its no joke on attacking cities with Democratic mayors. As Jeet Heer wrote recently at the Nation magazine, Trumps deployment of the military at home is blowback from the imperial overreach carried out by presidents of both parties since the dawn of the Cold War in 1945 Finding that it cant subdue other nations, the government of the United States is trying its hand at domestic bullying.

And with that in mind, let TomDispatch regular Eric Ross explore more fully just whats in a name and why, in some grim sense, its always been the War Department. Tom

Whats In a Name?

The Defense Department Has Always Been About War

By Eric Ross

The renaming of the Defense Department should have surprised no one. Donald Trump is an incipient fascist doing what such figures do. Surrounded by a coterie of illiberal ideologues and careerist sycophants, he and his top aides have dispensed with pretense and precedent, moving at breakneck speed to demolish what remains of the battered facade of American democracy.

In eight months, his second administration has unleashed a shock-and-awe assault on norms and institutions, civil liberties, human rights, and history itself. But fascism never respects borders. Fascists don't recognize the rule of law. They consider themselves the law. Expansion and the glorification of war are their lifeblood. Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini put it all too bluntly: the fascist believes neither in the possibility nor the utility of perpetual peace war alone brings up to its highest tension all human energy and puts the stamp of nobility upon the peoples who have courage to meet it.

Pete Hegseth is now equally blunt. From the Pentagon, hes boasting of restoring a warrior ethos to the armed forces, while forging an offensive military that prizes maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct. The message couldn't be clearer: when the U.S. loses wars, as it has done consistently despite commanding the most powerful military in history, its not due to imperial overreach, political arrogance, or popular resistance. Rather, defeat stems from that military having gone woke, a euphemism for failing to kill enough people.

The recent rechristening of the Department of Defense as the Department of War was certainly a culture-war stunt like Trumps demand that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America. But it also signaled something more insidious: a blunt escalation of the criminal logic that has long underwritten U.S. militarism. That logic sustained both the Cold War of the last century and the War on Terror of this one, destroying millions of lives.

When Hegseth defended the recent summary executions of 11 alleged Venezuelan drug smugglers on a boat in the Caribbean, he boasted that Washington possesses absolute and complete authority to kill anywhere without Congressional approval or evidence of a wrong and in open defiance of international law. The next day, in responding on X to a user who called what had been done a war crime, Vance wrote, I don't give a sh*t what you call it. It was the starkest admission since the Iraq War that Washington no longer pretends to operate internationally under the rule of law but under the rule of force, where might quite simply makes right.

While such an escalation of verbiage the brazen confession of an imperial power that believes itself immune from accountability should alarm us, its neither unprecedented nor unexpected. Peace, after all, has never been the profession of the U.S. military. The Department of Defense has always been the Department of War.

American Imperialism and Star-Spangled Fascism

The U.S. has long denied being an empire. From its founding, imperialism was cast as the antithesis of American values. This nation, after all, was born in revolt against the tyranny of foreign rule. Yet for a country so insistent on not being an empire, Washington has followed a trajectory nearly indistinguishable from its imperial predecessors. Its history was defined by settler conquest, the violent elimination of Indigenous peoples, and a long record of covert and overt interventions to topple governments unwilling to yield to American political or economic domination.

