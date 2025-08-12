Tomgram: Eric Ross, Hiroshima Remains an Open Wound in Our Imperiled World

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.

I was barely a year old when two atom bombs were used to destroy the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Just before my birth, my father, then a U.S. Air Force major, had returned from fighting the Japanese in Burma. I never asked him what he felt when he heard the news of the devastation of those two cities and the war-ending moment that followed. Now, of course, Ill never know. He did, however, take me to World War II movies at the local RKO theater when I was a kid and I certainly recall that he had no warm feelings for the Japanese. In those days, we went to Chinese restaurants but never to the one Japanese restaurant in our neighborhood. That was forbidden.

Still, the bomb (or perhaps The Bomb), that victory weapon, played a strange role in my life and the lives of so many other young people like me. As a start, while the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was certainly hailed in this country for ending World War II, the mushroom cloud symbol of ultimate nuclear destruction (and irradiated mutant monsters) crept into the science fiction films of my youth, suggesting just how horrific such weaponry might be. And, of course, as a kid, I lived in a school world where nuclear drills (duck and cover!) were the norm though, even then, the thought that my desk could save me from an atomic explosion was little short of laughable. And when I walked the streets of New York, signs indicating fallout shelters where one might retreat and hope to survive a nuclear war were commonplace.

The bomb as a victory weapon was certainly part of American culture then, but the bomb as a world-ending nightmare would prove to be a far more meaningful part of my own life. And add to that, a few strange things. First, despite my fathers anti-Japanese feelings, for a couple of years, as a boy of perhaps 11 or 12, I ended up (though I no longer have any idea how) with a Japanese pen pal. None of his letters have survived, but I still remember the thinness of the paper on which he wrote them in English. (Of course, since I knew no Japanese!) How I was then even allowed to have such a correspondence I no longer know, but I suspect that he had a distinct effect on me.

After all, later in my life, as an editor at Pantheon Books, at the suggestion of my old friend and ultimate Japan scholar John Dower, I first looked at it had been put out in England by then and finally published the Japanese book Unforgettable Fire with its stunningly memorable drawings by survivors of the Hiroshima bombing. It was, I suspect, the first time any sizable number of images of the human damage there made it into mainstream American culture. I then accepted an invitation from the Japanese editor of that collection to visit his country. Only when I arrived did I grasp that, shocked by the unimaginable an American editor publishing the book he intended to take me to Hiroshima and the unforgettable museum there (including that childs charred lunchbox) to show me the devastation my country had inflicted on that city on August 6, 1945.

Somehow, nuclear weapons would only spread, first to that other superpower of the Cold War era, the Soviet Union, and then to seven other countries, including two, Russia and Israel, now in devastating combat in Ukraine and Gaza. And while the Israelis have turned Gaza into what looks almost like a nuclear wasteland, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indeed implicitly threatened to use actual nuclear weapons in Ukraine, while my country still plans to invest an estimated $1.5 trillion no, that is not a misprint in the modernization of its nuclear forces in the coming decades.

In short, 80 years after those first nuclear weapons exploded over two Japanese cities, it seems little short of a miracle that no atomic weapon has ever again been used. And with that in mind, let TomDispatch regular Eric Ross consider the strangeness of remembering Hiroshima when our country continues to invest such staggering sums in ever more potentially world-ending weaponry. Tom

What Do We Forget When We Remember Hiroshima?

Eighty Years of Talking Peace and Preparing for Nuclear War

By Eric Ross

On August 6, 2025, the world marked the 80th anniversary of the American destruction of Hiroshima. As in decades past, Hiroshima Day served to honor the first victims of atomic warfare and to reaffirm the enduring promise that their suffering would not be in vain, that they and the residents of Nagasaki, devastated three days later in 1945, would be the last places to endure such a fate.

Within that commemorative framework, Hiroshima has been effectively rendered an abstraction and reduced to a cautionary tale. With the involuntary sacrifice of that city and its inhabitants, humanity was offered a profound lesson. In the ruins of Hiroshima, the world confronted a vision of nothing less than its own potential end. And awareness of that apocalyptic possibility emerged almost immediately. The very next day, in fact, the American newspaper PM, based in New York, ran an article speculating on the catastrophic consequences of an atomic bomb detonating in the heart of that very city.

For the first time, thanks to Hiroshima, human beings became an endangered species. People everywhere were presented with an existential choice between the quick and the dead, between one world and none. Humanity could recover its moral bearings and pursue the abolition of nuclear weapons and the renunciation of war, or accept the inevitability that such man-made forces would ultimately abolish most or all of us. (Think nuclear winter.) Only through the former could we hope for collective redemption rather than collective suicide.

In our annual ritual of remembrance, Hiroshima is recalled not so much as a site of mass slaughter, but as a symbol of peace, hope, and resilience, a testament to our professed commitment to never again. Yet this year, such sanitized appeals of official memory rang increasingly hollow. After all, eight decades later, humanity (or at least its leadership) continues to demonstrate that it learned remarkably little from the horrors of Hiroshima.

What, after all, could it mean to commemorate such a moment in a world where today not one, but nine nuclear-armed states hold humanity hostage to the threat of sudden, total annihilation? Worse yet, todays arsenals contain thousands of thermonuclear weapons, some of them up to 1,000 times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Worse yet, those arsenals are being modernized regularly, the American one to the tune of $1.5 trillion or more as a significant portion of our national resources continues to be siphoned away from meeting human needs and redirected toward preparations for (in)human destruction.

Worse yet, all too many of those weapons remain on hair-trigger alert, poised to extinguish life on Earth in what Daniel Ellsberg, the man who long ago released the top-secret Pentagon Papers, once described as a single, immense hammer-blow to be executed with the automaticity of a mousetrap at almost any provocation.

