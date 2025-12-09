Tomgram: Engelhardt, No Ducking and Covering for Us

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com . To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here

Climate-Change Summer or Nuclear Winter?

A Child Today Is Being Born into the Slow-Motion Equivalent of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

By Tom Engelhardt

What self-destructive creatures we turn out to be!

Can you even believe it? Only recently, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, met in Brazil for two weeks. While 194 countries were represented there, the historically greatest fossil-fuelizer on the planet, Donald Trumps United States, was, of course, missing in action (for the first time in 30 years). Worse yet, while the conference was underway, the Trump administration announced a new plan to open 1.3 billion acres (no, that is not a misprint!) of coastal waters to new oil and gas drilling. As for the conference itself, after floundering and almost foundering, its member nations barely agreed on a way more or less forward, what were termed baby steps toward a better (or at least less utterly disastrous) future. And yet, can you believe this? The final agreement didnt even include the words fossil fuels or reaffirm in blunt language that they should be phased out!(President Trump must have been pleased!)

Hey, and if that doesn't cheer you up enough, consider this: a White House spokeswoman responded to the conference with the claim that President Trump had set a strong example for the rest of the world by pursuing new fossil-fuel development while it was underway. President Trump has been clear, she said. He will not jeopardize our country's economic and national security to pursue vague climate goals that are killing other countries.

Yes, indeed, what a world! After all, were talking about one of the two ways human beings have discovered to utterly devastate Planet Earth (the other, of course, being with nuclear weapons). And full credit is due. Consider us nothing less than remarkable creatures for coming up with not one but two ways to potentially do ourselves and this planet in.

Now, imagine this: my president, the man, inaugurated for a second time in January 2025, was the oldest nominee ever for that office and, should he complete this term, will be the oldest president in American history, older even than ancient Joe Biden when he left office (assuming, of course, that Donald Trump ever does leave office). And give him full credit: hes essentially put his weight and that's no small thing, given that hes been termed technically obese, even if his administration has been denying obese immigrants entry to this country behind both ways of doing this planet in. After all, he only recently announced that, for the first time since 1992, the U.S. might once again begin testing nuclear weapons!

Duck and Cover

Now, imagine this: I was born in the final months of the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, just over a year before World War II ended. In my youth, I lived in a world in which the two great powers on this planet, my country and the Soviet Union, were threatening to do us all in atomically. I can still remember ducking and covering under my desk in grade school, hands over my head, as sirens howled outside the classroom window, indicating a Soviet nuclear strike. (It was, of course, just a test.) I can also remember getting duck-and-cover advice from the cartoon character Bert the Turtle, as well as wandering the streets of New York City and seeing (but paying little attention to) the common yellow fallout shelter signs that indicated where you should hide, were an atomic war to suddenly break out. And in my freshman year in college in New Haven, Connecticut, I can remember fearing, because of the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962, that the world (or at least the East Coast version of it) might be obliterated in a potential nuclear holocaust.

Of course, none of that ever actually happened, and today, 80 years after the first (and last) two atomic bombs were actually used to destroy the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, there are no longer nuclear tests or nuclear shelters of any sort. The last U.S. aboveground nuclear test took place in the 1960s and the last underground one in 1992. And few people seem to think about such weapons anymore or the planet-devastating war-making that could potentially go with them.

No matter that nine countries now possess nuclear weapons and count on it! more will do so in the future; or that nuclear-armed Israel and Russia are both involved in wars at the moment; or that, at one point, Russian President Vladimir Putin did indeed implicitly threaten to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine; or that, in May, nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, each possessing about 170 nuclear weapons, faced off against each other, however briefly, in a war-like fashion, with President Trump claiming that he had stopped a nuclear war from happening. (I'm not going to have you guys shooting nuclear weapons at each other, killing millions of people, and having the nuclear dust floating over Los Angeles.) Nor does it seem to matter that we now know a significant nuclear war could lead to a nuclear winter on planet Earth in which millions of us, including undoubtedly Bert the Turtle, would be likely to starve to death and the planet itself would be devastated.

Meanwhile, though the U.S. hasn't tested an atomic weapon explosively since 1992, President Trump did recently suggest that he might be ready to do so again. As he put it, Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. It didn't. Not yet at least.

No matter that no other country is, in fact, doing actual nuclear testing at the moment, though Russia is indeed testing nuclear delivery systems, or that the U.S. military hasn't (yet) followed up on the presidents statement by preparing to do so. The only country to have openly tested a nuclear weapon since the 1990s is, in fact, North Korea. Nonetheless, my own country now has an estimated more than 5,000 nuclear weapons out of the more than 12,000 believed to be on this planet, whether aboard nuclear submarines that travel the globes oceans (while a next generation of nuclear subs is now being built), in missile silos on land, or in storage.

Worse yet, the U.S. military has plans to put $1.7 trillion no, that is not a misprint! into keeping the American nuclear arsenal in what passes for good shape over the next three decades, while producing yet more such weaponry in the years to come. And do you really feel confident that Israel or, in the future, Iran, or right now North Korea would never under any circumstances consider using such weaponry? Donald Trump certainly didn't feel confident of that or why would he have bombed Iran's still-peaceful nuclear sites this year?

And sadly, unlike in the 1970s and 1980s, there is no significant American or global protest movement calling on this country and other countries to reduce, not to say eliminate their nuclear arsenals. In some fashion, however strangely, the nuclear form of potential end times, of ultimate destruction, has generally been ignored (except, of course, by those producing, handling, or storing such weaponry).

