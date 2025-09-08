Tomgram: Engelhardt, Living Through a Global Climate-Change Summer

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.





A Potentially World-Ending President

(Though Who Even Notices?)

By Tom Engelhardt

Imagine for a moment a nuclear weapon exploding over well, you name it: Pakistan, India or, for that matter, Ukraine, Russia, or the United States. I guarantee you one thing: the news headlines would be (and I use the word advisedly) explosive for days (weeks, months?) on end, assuming of course that any media was left to cover it. And yet, heres the strange thing: at this very moment, the slow-motion equivalent of a vast nuclear explosion is occurring over this planet of ours and, remind me, where are the stunning headlines? Where is the shock? Why is it so eternally passing news (or no news at all)?

Why doesnt climate change make the headlines, except in the rarest of cases (or itself a rare case in the Guardian, which has an actual climate crisis section highlighted atop its daily online edition)? Yes, in the mainstream media, you can certainly read about the melting glaciers and surging glacial lake near Juneau, Alaska, or the floods and growing rainy season in northern China, or the stunning heat and fires this summer in Europe, or the Trump administrations assault on wind power, or the recent unbelievable nights of record temperatures in the Middle East and, if you want, you can add it all up yourself. But dont wait for our media to do the same, not in the sort of continuous headline-busting fashion that might suit the unfolding disaster we increasingly face on this planet of ours, even if in the weather equivalent of slow motion. And when climate change is indeed in the news, its rare indeed unlike, say, the Covid epidemic once upon a time for it to be covered on a global basis. When was the last time, for instance, that you saw all the fierce or even record fires on this planet put together in a single article? Yes, I know, on occasion there are indeed overview stories about climate change, but compared to the daily screaming headlines about whatever passing thing Donald Trump did or said days (or even hours) ago, they barely exist.

In news terms, in fact, his second presidency might be considered the news equivalent of an atomic explosion. Think of him, if you want, as President Headline, hour after hour, day after day, week after week, month after month, without cease and in a way no other American president has ever truly been treated. In fact, in news terms, his presidency has been distinctly atomic, both figuratively and, in some sense, literally. After all, hes been determined to ensure that fossil fuels in America (and the world) remain the energy source of choice and, when it comes to his career as president, an explosive financial resource of the never-ending moment. (In that context, no one should be shocked that the fossil-fuel industry invested an estimated $445 million in supporting and influencing his last election campaign and those of his followers in Congress.)

No surprise, then, that the second time around, hes made quite an effort to expand oil, gas, and coal production in this country, including signing four executive orders in April to help revive the beleaguered and polluting coal industry. Meanwhile, hes been doing his damnedest to set back green energy in any way imaginable, including by putting in place new Treasury Department restrictions on tax subsidies for wind and solar projects. And that is just to start down a long list. The Union of Concerned Scientists estimates that his handouts to the fossil-fuel industry will cost Americans $80 billlion over the next decade and, of course, theyll cost the planet we live on so much more.

All too sadly, thanks to both Donald Trump and the media, most of the time all too many of us barely sense that, as I write this and you read it, the slow-motion equivalent of atomic weapons is going off on this planet of ours. Meanwhile, the president remains everybodys screaming headline (both literally and figuratively) every day of the week. And yes, he does indeed matter. But does he truly matter as much as the almost literal, if slow-motion, end of the world, at least as weve known it all these endless centuries, that hes taking such a distinctive (if generally under-reported) hand in bringing about? I dont think so. Unfortunately, judging by the past election (and so much else), I seem to be in the distinct minority in this country when it comes to such subjects.

However, I doubt that if, between his two presidencies, the media had dealt with the catastrophic development of climate change as it should have, a man who wildly favors the production of oil, natural gas, and coal the ultimate sources of most of the greenhouse gas emissions now blanketing the planet would ever have been elected president a second time. Generally, though, unlike Donald Trump or, say, the war in Ukraine, climate change gets only the equivalent of a second thought or a passing mention in the stream of daily news. Who cares if, with such a distinctive helping hand from our president, were in the process of essentially devastating this planet as a livable place for humanity and so much else?

Heading for a Global Nuclear Winter?

I dont, however, want to focus on Donald Trump alone, which would mean taking credit away from the rest of us. As a start and give us full credit here its no small thing that, in our time, we humans have come up with two distinct and painfully distinctive ways of doing in planet Earth. Consider it something of a genuine miracle (though all too seldom written about) that the atomic way hasnt been used again since the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were obliterated on August 6 and 9, 1945, to end World War II. Its almost less than human of us to have let 80 years go by without taking another shot at obliterating something atomically.

Mind you, that hasnt stopped eight more countries from developing devastating, potentially world-ending nuclear arsenals (with, undoubtedly, more to come). As of now, there are an estimated 12,000 or so nuclear weapons of various kinds on this planet enough, that is, to do in an almost unimaginable number of planets. Worse yet, two of the countries that possess them, India and Pakistan, only recently came close to launching a full-scale war with each other, even exchanging rounds of conventionally armed missiles, before agreeing to a ceasefire. And keep in mind that, if those countries were to use nuclear weaponry against each other in what would still pass for a limited nuclear war, it would most likely result not just in almost unimaginable local destruction but planetary devastation. Massive clouds of dust from those nuclear explosions could potentially block the sun, leaving us in what has come to be known as a global nuclear winter in which more than two billion people on this planet might indeed die.

And although hes seldom thought of that way, Donald Trump isnt just a distinctly dystopian president but a potentially end-of-the-world one, too. No, Im not even thinking about that recent moment when he announced that he was moving two U.S. nuclear submarines armed with nuclear missiles closer to oops, I almost wrote the Soviet Union (and that shows you how desperately old I am slightly older, in fact, than the first use of nuclear weapons on this planet). Yes, the correct word is, of course, Russia or, as he put it, closer to the appropriate regions in response to what he termed highly provocative comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

And consider that not just a threatening but a potentially world-ending gesture. (No matter that he himself has long been disturbed by atomic weaponry, warning repeatedly of the possibility of World War III.) And dont forget that, only recently, this country also decided to once again station some of its nuclear weaponry in Great Britain (already a nuclear power). Of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to those submarine comments by insisting that his country no longer considers itself bound by a self-imposed moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-capable intermediate range missiles. And mind you, at this moment, China has the third largest and fastest growing arsenal of all.

