Tomgram: Engelhardt, Apocalyptic Don?

Climate-Change Summer or Nuclear Winter?

The Dangers on Planet Earth in the Age of Donald Trump

By Tom Engelhardt

Yes, give us human beings credit. In our relatively brief history, it's no small thing to have come up with two different ways of thoroughly devastating Planet Earth and its inhabitants. One of them, of course, is the long-term, slow-motion version of planetary destruction that we've come to call climate change. And yes, we can already feel it. In recent years, this planet has set record after record when it comes to heat, the last 10 years being the hottest in human history. Meanwhile, from the oceans to the continents, in heatwaves, floods, and devastating storms, this world of ours has been feeling the heat in an unprecedented fashion and, mind you, with far worse to come.

Given how obvious all of this has become, we should get full credit not just for creating such conditions but for -- at least some of us -- ignoring them or, in the case of Donald J. Trump, that pal of fossil-fuel billionaires, doing far worse than that. After all, my country, which has already played such a major role in intensifying climate change, thanks to its record-setting production of greenhouse-gas-producing crude oil -- more than any country ever (yes, ever!) -- and natural gas, has also managed to elect a climate-change-denying president for the second time. And he's quite bluntly dismissed the phenomenon as a "scam" and a "hoax."

Worse yet -- I hate to use the word, so I'm putting it in quotation marks -- "we" elected him on a platform of "drill, baby, drill!," which was the very phrase he most wanted to be identified with in his third run for the presidency. You couldn't be much blunter than that and still succeed, could you?

In truth, he undoubtedly should be called Apocalyptic Don, since his immediate needs and desires, his urge to be the number-one person in this country and possibly the world, have functionally been wedded to the ultimate slow-motion destruction of this planet. Consider it an irony of sorts that, in his second term in office, the president who is against immigrants -- no matter that his mother was one -- is already acting in a way that, by heating the planet further and driving ever more people from their increasingly devastated lands, will increase that phenomenon immeasurably.

Irony? Don't even think it! Not with Donald Trump in the White House, not after we've just passed through Earth Day 2025 with a president who seems determined to un-Earth us all.

Honestly, that "drill, baby, drill" phrase of his couldn't have been blunter, could it? And worse yet, unlike so much else that he's said, he really meant it! Now that he's back in the White House for a second time, he's already doing his damnedest to increase drilling for oil and natural gas in the United States and globally, while he's determined to bring back the worst of all greenhouse-gas producers, coal. And as if that weren't enough, he's been doing his damnedest as well to stop, if not humanity, then at least Americans from producing energy in ways that won't pour yet more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. (Only his recent tariffs may stand in the way of his push to get oil companies to drill ever more.)

And hey, the president who hates "big, ugly windmills" has already been at work (if you don't mind my using the word) torching wind-energy projects, including recently Empire Wind 1, which was to be the first major power project of its sort in a planned buildup of wind farms off the coast of New York State. Yes, he may himself be a blowhard, but he certainly doesn't want the wind to blow for the rest of us, not if it in any way hurts the fossil-fuel industry (which put so many millions of dollars into his recent reelection campaign). And similarly, his administration is planning to place tariffs of up to 3,521% (no, that is not a misprint!) on solar panels imported from Southeast Asia. I mean, you get the idea, right?

Honestly, you couldn't make this stuff up, could you? Or rather, once upon a time, if you had done so, no one would have believed you. And yet here we are, watching this planet on its way down, down, down, even if in a distinctly slow-motion fashion, with not just a single helping hand but at least two of them from the president of the United States. And if that isn't apocalyptic, what is? In fact, it isn't faintly unreasonable, when it comes to climate change, to call him (in Mafia terms) the Apocalyptic Don.

A World of Nukes

Of course, when you think about it, humanity could save itself from the long-term destructiveness of climate change in a remarkably easy fashion. All we would have to do is bring to bear on this planet the other form of ultimate destruction that has (in)humanity -- that is, us -- written all over it.

After all, when it comes to self-destruction, since August 6th and 9th, 1945, when atomic bombs were dropped with devastating effect on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II, we humans have had the ability, then only potential but by the time of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis actual, to literally devastate this planet by creating what has come to be known as -- forget global warming -- a "nuclear winter." We could by now destroy ourselves (or at least millions or even, over time, billions of us) with more or less the snap of a nuclear finger. Under the circumstances, consider it a largely unnoted and unmentioned miracle that, almost 80 years later, while such weaponry has spread far and wide, there has never been another Hiroshima- or Nagasaki-style catastrophe, no less one for Planet Earth itself (in terms of the potential destructiveness of such a nuclear winter and the large-scale global famine that would follow it).

