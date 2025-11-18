 
Tomgram: Engelhardt, A President Delivering Us to World's End?

Tom Engelhardt
This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.

Trumps Greatest Skill
Creating a New East Wing of Heaven, While Sending the Rest of Us to Hell in a Handbasket

By

When I began TomDispatch in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and the invasion of Afghanistan, believe me, the world did not look good. But I guarantee you one thing: if you had told me then that, almost a quarter of a century later, the president of the United States would be Donald J. Trump (and had explained to me just who he was), I would have thought you an idiot first class or totally mad! Donald J. Trump as president of the United States, not just once, but twice? In what century? On what planet? You must be kidding! (And what a dreadful joke at that!)

Now, of course, I would have to put all of that in the past tense (and probably add yet more exclamation points)!!

Once upon a time, you could never have convinced me (or just about anyone else) that we would find ourselves in such a world. Living in it now, however, its all too easy to see yes! President Donald Trump as a (if not the) crucial actor (making up his lines as he goes along) in a potentially devastating planetary drama still distinctly in development. (And I'm not even thinking about the possibility that, in the not-too-distant future, he might actually order some kind of invasion of, or assault on, Venezuela!) Whats rarer is to imagine him as a genuine symptom of this worlds end (at least as we human beings once knew it).

(And yes, there are indeed a lot of parentheses in this piece so far, perhaps because, at almost 81 and a half, I feel increasingly parenthetical to this eerily strange world of ours.)

Okay, I know, I know, all of that couldn't sound more extreme. And unfortunately, that's not even the half of it. After all, at this very moment, the president of the United States is deeply involved in dealing in a fashion that would once have seemed as unimaginable as Donald Trump himself with the two ways we human beings have figured out how to destroy ourselves (and potentially so much else on this planet): nuclear war and climate change.

Think of President Trump, in short, as a twofer when it comes to potential planetary destruction. And once upon a time (twice upon a time?), who would have imagined that possible when it came to a president of the United States? Ill say it again: the president (and given the strange circumstances of this world of ours, that word does seem to me to need quotation marks!) of nowhere else but the United States of America! (And yes, we do seem to be on a planet where exclamation points cant be used too often!! In fact, we may truly need some new symbol for the extremity of this world of ours!!!)

Okay, let me calm down a bit. After all, so many years after he first entered the White House, its true that, if you check statistician Nate Silvers website, the presidents approval figures are indeed dropping significantly. But that may not, in the end (and end is anything but an inappropriate word here), truly matter to the man who clearly thinks better of himself than anyone else on this planet and possibly any other planet, even if he does now worry about whether or not, in the next life, hell actually make it to heaven. (I want to try and get to heaven, if possible, he said recently. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.)

Nonetheless, Id advise Saint Peter, if hes still holding the keys to that kingdoms gateway, to watch out. For his own safety, Id urge him to consider burying those keys and stepping aside. (Oh, and let me use parentheses and dashes again here to suggest, sadly enough, that Donald J. Trump couldn't be less dashingly parenthetical in this all too strange world of ours and, for all we know, the next one, too.) In fact, should he indeed surprise himself and the rest of us by making it to heaven, count on something else and yes, Ill need a colon here (lots of punctuation being necessary to deal with You Know Who): expect him to tear down those ancient pearly gates and begin building a heavenly or do I mean hellish? version of Mar-a-Lago up there; in short, a new East Wing of heaven.

Living in a Sci-Fi World

In the 1950s and 1960s, from Brave New World and 1984 to Fahrenheit 451, I grew up on dystopian fiction and sci-fi, but honestly, there wasn't a shot in hell of a chance that Aldous Huxley, George Orwell, or Ray Bradbury, amazing as each of them was, could ever have imagined Donald Trump. (Think of him, in fact, not as Big Brother but perhaps as Humongous Brother.) If any of them had done so back then, rest assured that they wouldn't have sold a copy of a book with such a ludicrous, unrealistic character and plot line. It tells you something that former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died recently, the fellow who became the Darth Vader of the administration of George W. Bush and helped launch the disastrous post-9/11 American wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, by opposing Trump, now seems almost like a positive figure by comparison.

After all, today, Donald J. Trump has his hands on (all over, in fact) the two distinctly apocalyptic and all too science-fictional ways we humans have discovered to do in ourselves and much of the rest of the planet. Only recently, he demanded that the U.S. military start testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 1992. In fact, on Truth Social, just minutes before he met with China's President Xi Jinping, he stated that he had ordered the Department of War to resume such tests. I'm saying that were going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do, yes, he recently told CBS's Norah O'Donnell. Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it.

Hmm, not only don't they talk about it, but as far as anyone on this planet other than Donald Trump can tell, like the United States, neither of those countries has tested a nuclear weapon since the 1990s. But no matter. If President Trump wants to set off new nuclear explosions on Planet Earth, why shouldn't he? What harm could he possibly do? (Admittedly, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is talking about responding in kind and is indeed already testing nuclear delivery systems.). And if it led to a future nuclear confrontation with either Russia or China, honestly, how bad could that possibly be? Well, yes, if such testing were indeed to lead to an actual nuclear conflict, there is the possibility of creating whats come to be known as nuclear winter on Planet Earth, but lets not go there. (Brrr) And mind you, that's the less likely of the two possible ways President Trump could bring end-of-the-world possibilities into the everyday lives of us all.

Next Page  1  |  2

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

