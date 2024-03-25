This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.





A Slow-Motion World War III?

Imperial Decline (Up Close and Personal) in the Age of Climate Change

By Tom Engelhardt

I've been describing this world of ours, such as it is, for almost 23 years at TomDispatch. I've written my way through three-and-a-half presidencies -- god save us, it could be four in November! I've viewed from a grave (and I mean that word!) distance America's endlessly disastrous wars of this century. I've watched the latest military budget hit almost $900 billion, undoubtedly on its way toward a cool trillion in the years to come, while years ago the whole "national security" budget (though "insecurity" would be a better word) soared to well over the trillion-dollar mark.

I've lived my whole life in an imperial power. Once, in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, it was even "the lone superpower," the last great power on planet Earth, or so its leaders believed. I then watched how, in a world without great-power dangers, it continued to invest ever more of our tax dollars in our military. A "peace dividend"? Who needed that? And yet, in the decades that followed, by far the most expensive military on planet Earth couldn't manage to win a single war, no less its Global War on Terror. In fact, in this century, while fighting vain or losing conflicts across significant parts of the planet, it slowly but all too obviously began to go down the tubes, or perhaps I mean (if you don't mind a few mixed metaphors) come apart at the seams?

And it never seems to end, does it? Imagine that 32 years after the U.S. became the last superpower on Planet Earth, in a devastating kind of political chaos, this country might indeed reelect a man who imagines himself running a future American "dictatorship" -- his very word for it! -- even if, publicly at least, just for a single day.

And yes, in 2024, as chaos blooms on the American political scene, the world itself continues to be remarkably at war -- think of "war," in fact, as humanity's middle name -- in both Ukraine and Gaza (with offshoots in Lebanon and Yemen). Meanwhile, this country's now 22-year-old war on terror straggles on in its own devastating fashion, with threats of worse to come in plain sight.

After all, 88 years after two atomic bombs were dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end World War II, nukes seem to be making a comeback (not that they were ever truly gone, of course). Thank you, Kim and Vlad! I'm thinking of how North Korean leader Kim Jong-un implicitly threatened to nuke his nonnuclear southern neighbor recently. But also, far more significantly how, in his own version of a State of the Union address to his people, Russian President Vladimir Putin very publicly threatened to employ nukes from his country's vast arsenal (assumedly "tactical" ones, some of which are more powerful than the atomic bombs that ended World War II), should any European countries -- think France -- send their troops into Ukraine.

And don't forget that, amid all of this, my own country's military, eternally hiking its "defense" budget, continues to prepare in a big-time fashion for a future war with -- yes -- China! Of course, that country is, in turn, rushing to upgrade its own nuclear arsenal and the rest of its military machine as well. Only recently, for instance, the U.S. and Japan held joint military maneuvers that, as they openly indicated for the first time, were aimed at preparing for just such a future conflict with China and you can't get much more obvious than that.

Another World War?

Oh, and when it comes to war, I haven't even mentioned, for instance, the devastating civil war in Sudan that has nothing to do with any of the major powers. Yes, we humans just can't seem to stop making war while, to the tune of untold trillions of dollars globally, preparing for ever more of it. And the truly strange thing is this: it seems to matter not at all that the very world on which humanity has done so forever and a day is now itself being unsettled in a devastating way that no military of any sort, armed in any fashion, will ever be able to deal with.

Let's admit it: we humans have always had a deep urge to make war. Of course, logically speaking, we shouldn't continue to do so, and not just for all the obvious reasons but because we're on a planet that can't take it anymore. (Yes, making war or simply preparing for it means putting staggering amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and so, quite literally, making war on the planet itself.) But -- as both history and the present moment seem to indicate all too decisively -- we just can't stop ourselves.

In the process, while hardly noticing, it seems as if we've become ever more intent on conducting a global war on this planet itself. Our weapons in that war -- and in their own long-term fashion, they're likely to prove no less devastating than nuclear arms -- have been fossil fuels. I'm thinking, of course, of coal, oil, and natural gas and the greenhouse gases that drilling for them and the use of them emit in staggering quantities even in what passes for peacetime.

In the previous century, of course, there were two devastating "world" wars, World War I and World War II. They were global events that, in total, killed more than a hundred million of us and devastated parts of the planet. But here's the truly strange thing: while local and regional wars continue in this century in a striking fashion, few consider the way we're loading the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and methane while, in the process, heating this planet disastrously as a new kind of world war. Think of climate change, in fact, as a kind of slow-motion World War III. After all, it couldn't be more global or, in the end, more destructive than a world war of the worst sort.

