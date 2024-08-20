Tomgram: Andrea Mazzarino, Deep Corporate America

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Imagine this: the second-richest man in the world -- guess who! Yes, Elon Musk! -- was reportedly planning to pump $45 million a month into a pro-Trump super PAC (though he later claimed it would be less than that) and at least 63 billionaires, from oil magnates to Silicon Valley titans, have in some fashion thrown their support behind the former president's 2024 electoral campaign. Little wonder, of course, given what he did for them and others like them when it came to tax cuts during his presidency (and given that he's offering them another fortune if, in a second term in office, he extends those cuts as promised).

Yes, he's now claiming that he'll help poorer Americans with tax cuts and tariffs on foreign goods, too, but count on one thing: this won't end well if you're not -- well, let me be a little more democratic -- a mere millionaire in a country where the richest 1% of the population has almost as much wealth as the bottom 90%. Voting for Donald Trump a second time around would distinctly be voting for the billionaires' candidate for president.

In fact, take it for granted that we are now in an all-too-grim new Gilded Age of ever greater extremes of both wealth and poverty. And in that context, let TomDispatch regular Andrea Mazzarino take you into her ever more complicated and difficult world as a therapist dealing with healthcare and insurance bureaucracies that have remarkably little to offer the non-billionaires of our universe (including her). Tom

America the Unwell

The Corporate Greed Threatening Our Stability

By Andrea Mazzarino

One thing our government doesn't like doing is challenging the greed of health insurance companies. I can speak with some authority about holes in the ever-fraying safety net of our healthcare system, including Tricare, the military health insurance plan used by most troops, veterans, and their families, other employer-sponsored health insurance, state-sponsored care like Medicare and Medicaid, and individually purchased plans. After all, I'm the spouse of a veteran who uses military healthcare and a clinical social worker. I serve military families that rely on a variety of health insurance plans to pay for their care and believe me, it's only getting harder.

To take one example: at least in my state, Maryland, Tricare, if it pays at all, compensates clinicians like me far less for mental healthcare than Medicaid (government medical assistance for low-income Americans). It also misleads military patients by referring them to me even after Tricare has acknowledged that I'm unable to take more of them. Other healthcare plans serving Americans go months without reimbursing me for services they authorized.

Over the years, I've written for TomDispatch about many things that military families go through -- most similar to what other Americans experience, although almost invariably a little more so. That includes the struggle to feed their families and stay out of debt, the search for childcare, a growing sense of loneliness and pain, and, of course (to mention something so many other Americans haven't experienced) exposure to the violence of war and its weaponry.

Private companies -- and not just medical ones -- shape the contours of American life in so many ways, even if we don't know those companies' names. Take arms contractors who have contributed so much to the spillover of military-grade weaponry into the hands of civilian killers. Just as all too many Americans, including schoolchildren, have found themselves forced to stare into the barrel of an AR-15 rifle, so have distressed soldiers stared into the "barrels" of companies few of us have heard of that can decide whether they'll ever get the opportunity for therapy.

Sadly, in my world, greed all too often shapes how we live, just as it's shaped the world of" yes, the Supreme Court. And for that you can thank the magnates who so generously gifted lavish trips and perks to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito while they handed down morally devastating decisions on so many issues, gun control and abortion among them, that will determine the nature of life and death in this country.

In a moment, I'll tell you a bit about my own experiences as a clinician. But let me start by saying that, for me, as a therapist, wife, and mother, nowhere is the relationship between corporations and everyday life more impactful than in the ways our government allows health insurance companies of every kind to avoid truly paying for the care Americans need. (Ask me, for instance, whether Tricare paid for my family to get flu shots this year. I'll bet you can guess the answer to that one.)

Americans, who are getting sicker, sadder, and ever more anxious, are so often unable to access necessities like healthcare because all too many legislators, judges, and administration officials refuse to hold large companies accountable to the rule of law -- when, that is, significant laws related to such corporations even exist.

An Uphill Battle to Provide Affordable Mental Healthcare

As a therapist, I accept most major insurance plans in the Washington, D.C., area, where I operate a small private practice out of my rural home. I set out to make care accessible to middle- and lower-income Americans, particularly those who fought in America's wars, were impacted by them, or grew up in a military family -- groups where suicide rates are significantly higher than in the general population and where depression, anxiety, and violence are rampant.

