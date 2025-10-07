Tomgram: Andrea Mazzarino, Making Sense of a World with a Maniac in the Driver's Seat

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.

Im sure youve never heard of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services. But just so you know, though it was established almost three-quarters of a century ago, only recently Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shut it down. After all, who really wants a group of civilian (yes, civilian!) men and gasp! women whose job is to provide advice on the recruitment, retention, employment, integration, well-being, and treatment of women in the U.S. armed forces? I mean, thats exactly the sort of group that might have preferred to have the Department of War called the Department of Defense, and who in the world would want that?

Im sure you wont be surprised to learn that Donald Trump and crew are dedicated to going after anything that smacks of DEI, also known as diversity, equity, and inclusion. And dont be surprised if, before the end of his second term in office, the very acronym DEI is obliterated. Of course, its always difficult to peer into the future, but if I had to take a guess, perhaps it will be replaced by SIN for, of course, similarity, inequity, and non-admission.

Mind you (just in case you forgot), the moment Donald Trump began his second term in office, he said: As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female. (Mostly male, of course!) And he also signed executive orders soon after his inaugural address to end DEI inside the federal government, while placing all federal employees in diversity, equity and inclusion roles on leave by 5 p.m. Eastern Time the next day and ordered that federal agencies take down all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) of DEI offices, cancel upcoming DEI trainings and terminate contracts with DEI-related contractors by the same time Wednesday.

Honestly, you couldnt be much more manly than that, could you? And with that in mind, let TomDispatch regular Andrea Mazzarino take you into the world of Donald Trumps MAGA men in her very neighborhood. Tom

MAGA Men, Rage, and the Road to Nowhere

A Case for Nonviolent Resistance

By Andrea Mazzarino

One strangely hot November afternoon, I waited for my elementary-school-aged kids to arrive at their bus stop. The quiet in our rural area was eerie. It captured the mood in the days after a national election that no one in my little community yet knew exactly how to respond to.

In my rush out the door, Id grabbed my baseball cap, with the logo for my preferred presidential candidate on it, to shield my eyes from the suns glare.

The bus arrived and left. I collected my charges and, just as we were preparing to walk home, a tall young man leapt from the passenger seat of a battered Chevy pickup truck parked at the side of the road. He shook one sunburned finger at my hat and yelled, Traitor! Traitor! his face red with rage, or possibly alcohol who knew? I gripped the pepper spray I carry in my pocket and told my kids to run home. They disappeared into the woods.

Luckily, the man scuttled back into his vehicle and drove off as soon as I looked him in the eye and sized him up. (Maybe word hadnt yet spread that masks could do more than protect from illness. They could also let a man harass families without the moral weight of the act landing on him. How little we understood, just months ago!)

Once his truck disappeared, I walked home, rattled, not sure how to explain what had happened to my kids. But in the foyer, they explained the whole scene for me in their own satirical way.

One child shook a finger and yelled, in a mockingly deep voice, Traitor! Another pretended to swoon in response. Oh no! I am so scared! What a big, brave man! They collapsed in giggles.

This is the sort of anti-bully cosplay Ive come to see often in recent months: kids I know strutting around with their chests puffed out like roosters, imitating a neighborhood bully who insults immigrants. Expressions of fake awe about motorcycle gangs that pass by displaying Confederate flags and other racist symbols of the old South and revving their engines for attention. (Wow! They are so strong and tough! I want to shake their hands!)

As private as this mockery tends to be, lest (sadly) someone retaliate with violence, it gives us a way to express our sorrow at what is happening to the American value of peaceful coexistence, while lightening the mood. Such laughter diminishes the bullies among us, at least in our hearts. As leaders like California Governor Gavin Newsom and comedian Jimmy Kimmel show so well, it can diminish them publicly by holding up a mirror to their bluster and overreach.

