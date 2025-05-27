 
Login/Register Login | Register
584 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Tomgram: Alfred McCoy, How American Soft Power Turned to Dust in the Age of Trump

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Tom Engelhardt
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

If we aren't in a new Gilded Age, what are we in? After all, we now have an administration with no less than 13 billionaires in it, including the richest man on planet Earth (as well, of course, as President Donald J. Trump)! Together, they possess more money than the gross domestic products of 174 different countries. As former Labor Secretary Robert Reich reminded us recently, "The share of the nation's wealth owned by the richest 400 Americans has quadrupled while the share owned by the entire bottom half of America has dropped to 1.3 percent" The richest 1 percent of Americans now has more wealth than the bottom 90 percent combined." And if that isn't impressive, tell me what is.

Even then, at least for our billionaire president, it's never enough -- not when a foreign government, eager to kiss his you-know-what, offers him nothing less than a luxury "palace-in-the-sky" jumbo jet worth a mere $400 million to be used as the new Air Force One and then retired to Trump's future presidential library foundation. What a deal! Why would anyone say no to that, especially from a country -- Qatar to be exact -- that's already offered so much to so many figures in his administration like Attorney General Pam Bondi, who once upon a time lobbied for the Qataris (and she's anything but alone in her Qatari-ness)? Oh, and just by happenstance, the Trump Organization and his sons, who have functionally been lobbying the world for more wealth during his second term in office, only recently struck a deal to develop a golf resort in" yep, Qatar!

So, consider the new definition of generosity on this planet of ours offering Donald Trump a magnificent gift of any sort. But as TomDispatch regular Alfred McCoy, whose new book, Cold War on Five Continents: A Global History of Empire & Espionage, is due out at year's end, reminds us today, when a billionaire like Donald Trump runs your government, he puts into effect what he's learned in life, which is to give to the rich, not the poor. So it should be no surprise that, the second time around, his America is taking back so much of the money that the U.S. Agency for International Development once gave to the poorest and often sickest people on this planet. And believe me, there's a certain plain (or do I mean plane?) and grim truth in doing that. Tom

The Self-Liquidation of U.S Global Leadership
Why the World's Richest Nation Is Killing the World's Poorest Children

By

With the Oval Office looking more like a middle school classroom every day, let's recall the way, once upon a time, we responded to childhood taunts from a playground bully. You remember how it goes. Your nemesis says mockingly that you're a this-or-that and you shout back: "Takes one to know one!" Indeed, it does. This month, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said of his fellow billionaire Elon Musk: "The world's richest man has been involved in the deaths of the world's poorest children."

Elaborating, Gates explained that Musk, as head of his self-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had decided to put "U.S.A.I.D. in the wood chipper" by cutting 80% of its global humanitarian programs and that, he pointed out, will mean "millions of additional deaths of kids." To help undo the damage, Gates announced that he'll be spending down his own $200 billion fortune over the next 20 years to promote public health in Asia and Africa so that "children [are] not being malnourished or women not bleeding to death or girls not getting H.I.V."

Amid the blizzard of executive orders and bizarre budgetary decisions pouring out of the Trump White House, Gates put his finger on the cuts that really matter, the ones that will do lasting damage -- not just to their unfortunate victims but to America's sense of global leadership as well.

In President Donald Trump's transactional diplomacy, only the hard power of mineral deals, gifted airplanes, or military might matters. And yet, as we learned in the Cold War years, it's much easier to exercise world leadership with willing followers won over by the form of diplomacy scholars have dubbed "soft power." As the progenitor of the concept, Harvard Professor Joseph Nye, put it: "Seduction is always more effective than coercion. And many of our values, such as democracy, human rights, and individual opportunity, are deeply seductive." He first coined the term in 1990, just as the Cold War was ending, writing that "when one country gets other countries to want what it wants," that "might be called co-optive or soft power, in contrast with the hard or command power of ordering others to do what it wants." In his influential 2004 book, Soft Power: The Means to Success in World Politics, Nye argued that, in our world, raw military power had been superseded by soft-power instruments like reliable information, skilled diplomacy, and economic aid.

Actually, soft power is seldom soft. Indeed, Spanish steel might have conquered the New World in the sixteenth century, but its long rule over that vast region was facilitated by the appeal of a shared Christian religion. When Britain's global turn came in the nineteenth century, its naval dominion over the world's oceans was softened by an enticing cultural ethos of commerce, language, literature, and even sports. And as the American century dawned after World War II, its daunting troika of nuclear-armed bombers, missiles, and submarines would be leavened by the soft-power appeal of its democratic values, its promise of scientific progress, and its humanitarian aid that started in Europe with the Marshall Plan in 1948.

Even in these uncertain times, one thing seems clear enough: Donald Trump's sharp cuts to this country's humanitarian aid will ensure that its soft power crumbles, doing lasting damage to its international standing.

The Logic of Foreign Aid

Foreign aid -- giving away money to help other nations develop their economies -- remains one of America's greatest inventions. In the aftermath of World War II, Europe had been ravaged by six years of warfare, including the dropping of 2,453,000 tons of Allied bombs on its cities, after which the rubble was raked thanks to merciless ground combat that killed 40 million people and left millions more at the edge of starvation.

Speaking before a crowd of 15,000 packed into Harvard Yard for commencement in June 1947, less than two years after that war ended, Secretary of State George Marshall made an historic proposal that would win him the Nobel Peace Prize. "It is logical," he said, "that the United States should do whatever it is able to do to assist in the return of normal economic health in the world, without which there can be no political stability and no assured peace." Instead of the usual victor's demand for reparations or revenge, the U.S. gave Europe, including its defeated Axis powers, $13 billion in foreign aid that would, within a decade, launch that ruined continent on a path toward unprecedented prosperity.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Capitalism; American Facism; Diplomacy; Trump; USAID, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Rajan Menon, A War for the Record Books

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend