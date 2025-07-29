 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 7/29/25  

Tomgram: Alfred McCoy, Did Mark Twain Imagine Donald Trump?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Tom Engelhardt
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Honestly, don't expect this to end well. As TomDispatch regular Alfred McCoy, author of the classic book on an imperial planet To Govern the Globe: World Orders and Catastrophic Change, reminds us today in a vivid fashion, it never has before. Yes, Donald Trump's growing set of soaring tariffs is indeed a grimly "regressive tax on working-class consumers." And don't be shocked that, thanks to those very tariffs, prices are already beginning to creep up in this country, as did inflation in both May and June. As Lauren Aratani of the Guardian reported, "The prices of appliances, furniture and toys, products typically manufactured outside the US, all rose. Food prices increased by 3%, with the price of beef rising by more than 2% over the month, coffee up 2.2% and citrus fruit prices rising 2.3%." The same is already true of clothing

And that's just the beginning. Yes, it's true that the most boring part of any American history or economics course you ever took in college was, bar nothing, tariffs. The endless names and dates, with details of rising and falling rates, were mind-numbing, sending your head crashing onto the desktop in a torpor. And yet, President Trump is now reminding us in an all-too-forceful fashion that we need to revisit exactly that history, as McCoy does so strikingly today. It's important to grasp just how much Trump's use of tariffs is likely to change both the character of American democracy and the economic situation of all too many Americans.

In short, think of it this way: Donald Trump is putting a tariff on our lives, at least as we've known them all these years. And with that in mind, let McCoy explain what it means to return in the twenty-first century to the Gilded Age. Tom

How "Tariff Man" is Bringing Back the Gilded Age
America's Cycles of Capitalist Excess and Social Reform

By

Count on one thing: if Mark Twain, the famed American author of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, were alive today, he would certainly have written a novel about Donald Trump. After all, his 1873 novel, The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today, distinctly caught a nineteenth-century version of our Trumpian moment, tariffs and all.

"They want me to go in with them on the sly," says Colonel Sellers, the anti-hero of that novel . Lowering his voice to a conspiratorial whisper, the colonel explains to his wide-eyed dinner guest how they would "buy a hundred and thirteen wild cat banks in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri" and then all of sudden" Whiz! the stock of every one of those wildcats would spin" profit on the speculation not a dollar less than forty millions!"

With Twain's uncanny insight into the American character, his novel presaged the quarter-century to follow so accurately that, in the end, it lent its name to "the Gilded Age," that era of rapid industrialization and rising robber-baron fortunes. Ripped from two centuries of Puritan moral moorings by an "inflamed desire for sudden wealth," the novel's archetypal American families are caught in a "fever of speculation" that sends them scrambling across the continent in a frenzied search for jackpot profits.

With money then breeding its own morality, the era's capitalist excess naturally begat Trumpian-style corruption. When unpaid wages stopped the construction of his railroad out West, Twain's character Colonel Sellers sent the project's chief engineer to the head office in New York City to find out what had happened to the missing money.

"The matter is simple enough," the company's president explained matter-of-factly to the astonished engineer. "A Congressional appropriation costs money. A majority of the House Committee, say $10,000 apiece -- $40,000; a majority of the Senate Committee, the same each -- say $40,000; a little extra to one or two chairmen of two such committees, say $10,000 each -- $20,000; and there's $100,000 of the money gone."

Beneath the spectacle of soaring stock prices, spreading railroad networks, smoking steel mills, powerful trust monopolies, and conspicuous consumption by the country's ever-increasing number of millionaires, Twain discerned a deep underlying insecurity to be the very essence of what became known as the Gilded Age. "It is a time," he wrote, "when one's spirit is subdued and sad, one knows not why; when the past seems a storm-swept desolation, life a vanity and a burden, and the future but a way to death."

Looking at contemporary America through Twain's somber vision can teach us something significant about our own time that has so far eluded the mainstream media -- particularly the profound political implications of President Trump's wild global tariff regime. Those duties on foreign imports will not just raise prices and stoke inflation, as the media has indeed been telling us, but all too crucially undercut the fiscal foundations of a middle-class American society that we've known for more than a century, creating a new Gilded Age of rising private fortunes -- in our time, billionaires -- and deepening social inequality.

And with Donald Trump in mind, let's take a little trip through a history that's anything but Tom Sawyeresque.

Cycles of Change

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Foreign Policy; Donald Trump; Economy-Economics- US; Tariffs; Trump China Trade War, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Rajan Menon, A War for the Record Books

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend