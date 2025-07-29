Tomgram: Alfred McCoy, Did Mark Twain Imagine Donald Trump?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Honestly, don't expect this to end well. As TomDispatch regular Alfred McCoy, author of the classic book on an imperial planet To Govern the Globe: World Orders and Catastrophic Change, reminds us today in a vivid fashion, it never has before. Yes, Donald Trump's growing set of soaring tariffs is indeed a grimly "regressive tax on working-class consumers." And don't be shocked that, thanks to those very tariffs, prices are already beginning to creep up in this country, as did inflation in both May and June. As Lauren Aratani of the Guardian reported, "The prices of appliances, furniture and toys, products typically manufactured outside the US, all rose. Food prices increased by 3%, with the price of beef rising by more than 2% over the month, coffee up 2.2% and citrus fruit prices rising 2.3%." The same is already true of clothing

And that's just the beginning. Yes, it's true that the most boring part of any American history or economics course you ever took in college was, bar nothing, tariffs. The endless names and dates, with details of rising and falling rates, were mind-numbing, sending your head crashing onto the desktop in a torpor. And yet, President Trump is now reminding us in an all-too-forceful fashion that we need to revisit exactly that history, as McCoy does so strikingly today. It's important to grasp just how much Trump's use of tariffs is likely to change both the character of American democracy and the economic situation of all too many Americans.

In short, think of it this way: Donald Trump is putting a tariff on our lives, at least as we've known them all these years. And with that in mind, let McCoy explain what it means to return in the twenty-first century to the Gilded Age. Tom

How "Tariff Man" is Bringing Back the Gilded Age

America's Cycles of Capitalist Excess and Social Reform

By Alfred McCoy

Count on one thing: if Mark Twain, the famed American author of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, were alive today, he would certainly have written a novel about Donald Trump. After all, his 1873 novel, The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today, distinctly caught a nineteenth-century version of our Trumpian moment, tariffs and all.

"They want me to go in with them on the sly," says Colonel Sellers, the anti-hero of that novel . Lowering his voice to a conspiratorial whisper, the colonel explains to his wide-eyed dinner guest how they would "buy a hundred and thirteen wild cat banks in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri" and then all of sudden" Whiz! the stock of every one of those wildcats would spin" profit on the speculation not a dollar less than forty millions!"

With Twain's uncanny insight into the American character, his novel presaged the quarter-century to follow so accurately that, in the end, it lent its name to "the Gilded Age," that era of rapid industrialization and rising robber-baron fortunes. Ripped from two centuries of Puritan moral moorings by an "inflamed desire for sudden wealth," the novel's archetypal American families are caught in a "fever of speculation" that sends them scrambling across the continent in a frenzied search for jackpot profits.

With money then breeding its own morality, the era's capitalist excess naturally begat Trumpian-style corruption. When unpaid wages stopped the construction of his railroad out West, Twain's character Colonel Sellers sent the project's chief engineer to the head office in New York City to find out what had happened to the missing money.

"The matter is simple enough," the company's president explained matter-of-factly to the astonished engineer. "A Congressional appropriation costs money. A majority of the House Committee, say $10,000 apiece -- $40,000; a majority of the Senate Committee, the same each -- say $40,000; a little extra to one or two chairmen of two such committees, say $10,000 each -- $20,000; and there's $100,000 of the money gone."

Beneath the spectacle of soaring stock prices, spreading railroad networks, smoking steel mills, powerful trust monopolies, and conspicuous consumption by the country's ever-increasing number of millionaires, Twain discerned a deep underlying insecurity to be the very essence of what became known as the Gilded Age. "It is a time," he wrote, "when one's spirit is subdued and sad, one knows not why; when the past seems a storm-swept desolation, life a vanity and a burden, and the future but a way to death."

Looking at contemporary America through Twain's somber vision can teach us something significant about our own time that has so far eluded the mainstream media -- particularly the profound political implications of President Trump's wild global tariff regime. Those duties on foreign imports will not just raise prices and stoke inflation, as the media has indeed been telling us, but all too crucially undercut the fiscal foundations of a middle-class American society that we've known for more than a century, creating a new Gilded Age of rising private fortunes -- in our time, billionaires -- and deepening social inequality.

And with Donald Trump in mind, let's take a little trip through a history that's anything but Tom Sawyeresque.

Cycles of Change

