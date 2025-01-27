 
Login/Register Login | Register
214 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 1/27/25

Tomgram: Alfred McCoy, Carmageddon?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Tom Engelhardt
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Honestly, when I first became a book editor an eon ago, if you had told me that the pen and the typewriter would go the way of the dinosaurs and that, almost 50 years later, I would be sitting at a computer able to dispatch (yes, as in TomDispatch) things I had written or edited almost instantaneously more or less everywhere on Earth, I would have said you were delusional.

And if, back then, when I was at a pump filling my car with gas, you had assured me that someday -- a day I haven't personally quite made it to (as, in New York City, I use public transportation) -- the gas pump would be a thing of the past and cars would run better and more cheaply on electricity, I would have thought you just as crazy.

Finally, if you had told me, that the gas I was putting in my car then, when burned, would actually help heat this planet to -- yes! -- what would, in some ever less distant future, become unbearable, I would have just shaken my head and paid you no further attention.

Of course, if you had also told me that, almost 50 years later in the science fiction novel you were then writing, Americans, knowing that the coal, oil, and natural gas industries were all too literally destroying this planet, would nonetheless elect as president a man wildly intent on producing yet more oil and natural gas, I would have thought you were creating the worst futuristic novel imaginable.

And yet here we are in the country that now produces more oil and exports more natural gas than any other on this planet of ours, with a president, who, with six bankruptcies to his name, is now set to potentially bankrupt the United States and the planet. (Honestly, you couldn't make this stuff up, could you?) With that in mind, let TomDispatch regular Alfred McCoy, author of a classic book on an imperial planet, To Govern the Globe: World Orders and Catastrophic Change, introduce you to a world that, at least when it comes to cars and trucks, might be heading in quite a different direction, even if that direction could produce what he calls a "carmageddon" for the U.S. auto industry. Tom

Detroit's Death Spiral?
How Trump's Climate Policy Could Kill the U.S. Auto Industry

By

It came upon a midnight clear, a vision both complete and quite specific -- not from any of those "angels bending near the earth to touch their harps of gold," as in the Christmas carol, but from a long line of trucks on the Indiana Toll Road.

On that cold winter's night about five years ago, the 18-wheelers were playing their usual game to stay awake, passing each other endlessly and slowing me down to 60 miles an hour when I wanted to do 70 or, I'll admit it, 75. When I pulled into a rest stop to gas up, about 50 of those big rigs were parked there. Their drivers were taking the federal government's mandatory 11- or 12-hour rest breaks.

A quick bit of mental arithmetic told me that 50 big rigs, each costing $200,000 new, meant that $10 million in working capital was snoozing profitlessly by the side of that road. Back on the highway in a radio-dead zone, my mind wandered as I wondered just how many trillions of dollars in capital were tied up when America's three million big rigs spent half their working days functionally asleep. Surely, I thought, there must be a better way to run the world's biggest consumer economy.

As I hit the Chicago Skyway with its rough pavement and rusting guard rails, a vision of America's automotive future came to me in a flash, complete in every detail. One day in the not-too-distant future, the left lane of every Interstate highway across America would be filled with platoons of a dozen or so 18-wheelers, all electric, all driverless, going 70 miles per hour only 10 feet apart to draft in the slipstream and cut their energy consumption by 30%. In the right lanes, electric passenger vehicles would be driving, hands-free, until they reached their exit ramps. To keep the navigation signal constant, the highway reflectors would have become wireless transmitters, linked by fiber-optic cables to ensure safety.

Then, as I merged into that crazy-fast nighttime traffic on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway, I came up with what I thought was my really big idea. Outside every major city, those all-electric big rigs would pull into an automated depot to exchange their standard-sized batteries, allowing a full charge in five minutes. There, human truckers, probably more of them than ever before, would take over, navigating crowded city streets and tight loading docks with hard-won skills that no robot could ever replicate.

When I got home to Madison, Wisconsin, late that night, I went online to test my vision with some quick numbers. In 2020, the costs for a big rig's driver, fuel, and engine maintenance were as much as $2.20 a mile, so a typical thousand-mile run from Port Newark on the East Coast to Chicago could cost $2,200. By contrast, a driverless electric semi-slipstreaming in a peloton would make the same trip for just $70 -- with the cost of drivers at near-zero, energy outlays down to five cents per mile, and maintenance reduced to tire replacement -- not to mention the incalculable gains from doubling each rig's driving time to 24/7.

Vision Becomes Reality

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): China; Climate Change; Electric Cars; Elon Musk; Energy Solar; Tariffs; Trade, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Tomgram: Rajan Menon, A War for the Record Books

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend