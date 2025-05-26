 
Login/Register Login | Register
500 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/26/25

Together Turndown the Tricker's Trigger (Troika Treason) to Terminate Traditional trumped-up Tales

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Marcello Rollando
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Please don't worship What I Fought to Defeat
Please don't worship What I Fought to Defeat
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Let's not be snared in the net of nefarious distractions from an Art of the Steal's multiple bankruptcies for personal gain, political mendacity, and cultural mesmerizing of the gullible.

America's reality: the bridge we must cross to get to the truth that sets our American Dream free is called: our history's truth hurts .

We must subtract our faith in national division, multiplied by Whites Only fractions, adding lowest common denominators (book-burners) to preserve, protect and defend stereotypes of Native Americans, Asian Americans, African Americans, LGBTQ Americans and the mothers of us all: Female Americans still denied Constitutional gender equality.

Imagine what we'll accomplish when our battle for America is for all who live here, instead of he who deports all who, by their deeds, enshrine the faith, hope and love, for all who think here.

Our shortest month is dedicated to remembering and celebrating the contributions by Americans whose ancestors suffered most from homegrown terrorism : African Americans, while the month of May overflows with forgotten memories:

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander get one week

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Older Americans celebrated throughout May

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Memorial Day: 24 hours dedicated to all who sacrificed their lives so no American too envious of dictators would ever be victorious in our, Home of the Brave

Perhaps, because our political electorate extension: the United States government, has not consistently honored its treaties with Native American tribes, our nation's indigenous people do not receive May recognition, until, November, when, ironically, we're so Thanksgiving and/or election focused, equality risks deportation.

To reclaim some of what America lost 1/20/2025, choose freely:

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Andrea Miller's National Action Network at the Center for Common Ground

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Native American Voices in Hollywood: Bearing Witness

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ACLU

Everyone possesses at least one gift/strength/talent/ability to embolden the Justice for All needed to recapture America's global wannabe , Good Samaritan stature.

How will Justice for ALL patriots save all life on earth from our current forked-tongue jack-of-trades and master of none - certainly NOT by becoming trumped seeking revenge with malice toward all.

If not our core values, we must at least dust off our core hopes, dreams and Bill of Rights ' promises for equality and justice of the people, won by the people and through us, overflowing to all the people.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Talking Truth; Terminate The Republican Party Facebook Group, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Too Many Secrets

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

When Death Knocks Twice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend