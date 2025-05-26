Together Turndown the Tricker's Trigger (Troika Treason) to Terminate Traditional trumped-up Tales



Please don't worship What I Fought to Defeat

Let's not be snared in the net of nefarious distractions from an Art of the Steal's multiple bankruptcies for personal gain, political mendacity, and cultural mesmerizing of the gullible.

America's reality: the bridge we must cross to get to the truth that sets our American Dream free is called: our history's truth hurts .

We must subtract our faith in national division, multiplied by Whites Only fractions, adding lowest common denominators (book-burners) to preserve, protect and defend stereotypes of Native Americans, Asian Americans, African Americans, LGBTQ Americans and the mothers of us all: Female Americans still denied Constitutional gender equality.

Imagine what we'll accomplish when our battle for America is for all who live here, instead of he who deports all who, by their deeds, enshrine the faith, hope and love, for all who think here.

Our shortest month is dedicated to remembering and celebrating the contributions by Americans whose ancestors suffered most from homegrown terrorism : African Americans, while the month of May overflows with forgotten memories:

Perhaps, because our political electorate extension: the United States government, has not consistently honored its treaties with Native American tribes, our nation's indigenous people do not receive May recognition, until, November, when, ironically, we're so Thanksgiving and/or election focused, equality risks deportation.

To reclaim some of what America lost 1/20/2025, choose freely:

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Andrea Miller's National Action Network at the Center for Common Ground

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Native American Voices in Hollywood: Bearing Witness

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ACLU

Everyone possesses at least one gift/strength/talent/ability to embolden the Justice for All needed to recapture America's global wannabe , Good Samaritan stature.

How will Justice for ALL patriots save all life on earth from our current forked-tongue jack-of-trades and master of none - certainly NOT by becoming trumped seeking revenge with malice toward all.

If not our core values, we must at least dust off our core hopes, dreams and Bill of Rights ' promises for equality and justice of the people, won by the people and through us, overflowing to all the people.

