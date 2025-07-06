 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/6/25

Today there are no real threats in the world, just contrived ones

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Dave Lefcourt
Americans, most probably, could care less that NATO countries during last month's summit at the Hague committed to raising defense spending to 5% of GDP from the previous 2% target.

So why the increase?

Presumably it has to do with a perceived threat of an attack by Russia after the Ukraine conflict has ended.

Yet why would Russian President Putin consider attacking a NATO country? A Russian attack on a NATO country automatically obligates all its members to defend that country and join the fray against the attacker. It makes no sense.

Though Russia is the primary successor country after the demise of the USSR in 1991 it hasn't shown any expansion plans in Europe.

Let's get past the current war in Ukraine for a moment.

Today there are no real threats in the world comparable to Hitler's Nazi Germany or Imperial Japan in WWII.

The USSR was a totalitarian regime that ruled over countries in Eastern Europe. NATO was initiated by the US along with countries in western Europe to serve as a deterrent to the USSR invading western Europe. NATO+ should have been dissolved once the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

In light of the Soviet demise what are the other countries in the world today considered as "threats":

North Korea- A Communist totalitarian regime that developed a nuclear arsenal primarily as a deterrent against the US invading the country. It saw the US attack Saddam Hussein's Iraq in 2003 and they determined it would not happen to them. That was the regime's sole purpose for developing a nuclear weapon.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): China; Germany; Germany; Hitler; Iran; Iraq; Israel; Korea; NATO; Reality; (more...) Russia; Threats; Ukraine; Ussr; World Leaders; World Peace; World War Two, Add Tags  (less...)
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
