Tobacco-free and nicotine-free future is a bedrock to deliver on #EndTB and SDGs

No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Time to hold tobacco industry to account and protect people from tobacco, nicotine and TB
According to the latest WHO Global TB Report 2025 released a week ago, tobacco smoking is among the top-5 risk factors for the deadliest of all infectious diseases worldwide - tuberculosis (TB). In countries with alarmingly high tobacco use, like Indonesia, tobacco use is the biggest risk factor for TB. Tobacco is also among the major common risk factors for a range of other non-infectious (or non-communicable) diseases, such as heart diseases and stroke, cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, among others.

If we are to protect people from TB or other deadly diseases and avert untimely deaths, the writing on the wall is clear: end all forms of tobacco and nicotine use. If we can protect human beings and our planet from tobacco and nicotine, we will majorly help governments implement lifesaving health policies and address infectious and non-communicable diseases effectively. Holding tobacco and nicotine industry liable for the deadly harm they are causing to human life and our planet remains critical too.

No one should suffer or die of tobacco or nicotine use

"Tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of death globally. Over 8 million people die of tobacco use every year in the world. We can entirely prevent this manmade (or tobacco industry propelled) epidemic," said Dr Tara Singh Bam, a noted global health leader and tobacco control advocate. Dr Bam serves as Asia Pacific Director (Tobacco Control) of Vital Strategies and Board Director of Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT), and till recently led International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) in the Asia Pacific region.

Dr Bam is right: Good news is that all 3: TB, nicotine and tobacco are preventable. We need to support all tobacco and nicotine users and help them quit, become tobacco-free and nicotine-free - and protect others from such deadly products. Also, we have to ensure that we are protecting everyone from TB and ensuring that right and timely diagnosis, correct treatment, care and support is accessible to everyone with TB disease in a person-centred manner, said Dr Bam.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
