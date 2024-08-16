 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/16/24

To never look away

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
To love. To be loved. To never forget your own insignificance. To never get used to the unspeakable violence and the vulgar disparity of life around you. To seek joy in the saddest places. To pursue beauty to its lair. To never simplify what is complicated or complicate what is simple. To respect strength, never power. Above all, to watch. To try and understand. To never look away. And never, never to forget. Arundhati Roy, The Cost of Living

Over 100 Jewish Colonial Settlers committed yet another pogrom yesterday in the village of Jit near Nablus. They torched many houses and many cars and killed one civilian and critically injured another. All while the Israeli army looked on. And the massacres of civilians continue in te Gaza strip with western government support (thanks to the Zionist lobby). 47% of Israelis even support rape of prisoners. How Israel is founded and its relations to the holocaust in Gaza.

My latest blog: Now the numbers killed in the indiscriminate slaughter in Gaza exceeded 40,000 registered deaths (72% of them women and children). But the number of deaths could be many folds more (at least ten thousand under the rubble, many thousands died for lack of food or medical care etc). But globally the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. How do they do it and how do we stop it. First simple facts: ... more

Green Planet Monitor Conversation on Conservation with Prof. Mazin Qumsiyeh

Good article (in the end it quotes me on the decline of US empire) and little changed since then with Biden stepping aside for Kamala (US just approved $20 billion in arms shipments).

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend