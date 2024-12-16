 
Login/Register Login | Register
78 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/16/24

To love, a grandfather's odyssey, Photography Palestine and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

"To love. To be loved. To never forget your own insignificance. To never get used to the unspeakable violence and the vulgar disparity of life around you. To seek joy in the saddest places. To pursue beauty to its lair. To never simplify what is complicated or complicate what is simple. To respect strength, never power. Above all, to watch. To try and understand. To never look away. And never, never to forget." Arundhati Roy, The Cost of Living

I am crying and cannot sleep. In its latest massacre in Gaza (one of 3500 massacres that killed minimum 45,000 civilians/20,000 children), "Israel" murdered Khaled Nabhan, the grandfather whose video of holding his murdered favorite granddaughter Reem reached millions around the world.Watch [we are not numbers in this ongoing genocide, when will it be stopped?]

People power grows around the world while the 1% empire profiteers are getting desperate as they watch the dark world they created give way to the light of knowledge and activism. Desperation leads the profiteers to try to create more wars, more suffering, more genocide. But in their inner core, they know that this is not "winning". They know that there is but two possible outcomes: a world of justice and equality (including environmental justice) or an end to civilization via global war and/or climate change. Israel calls that the Samson option (that means total destruction and suicide). I explain in my talks that the 21st century colonialists like Netanyahu, Biden, Trump, Bolsonaro, and Starmer are less successful than the older crop of colonialists but do have access to more destructive weapons. There is a general decline in knowledge and sophisticated of colonialists while there is an increase in number of civilians they are able to hurt. More civilians in Western Asia (aka the Middle East) were killed in the past four decades than in the previous 2000 years. But this is not going to mean a success for imperialism, colonialism, zionism, racism. It just means a lot of suffering. I really think that even the profiteers themselves know this is not a strategy for "winning". History teaches us that millions killed have tens of millions of relatives and friends who continue the struggle and do succeed to liberate themselves. Likewise, the 15 million Palestinians in the world (8.5 million refugees/displaced) look forward to ending this nightmare and create a pluralistic society instead of ethnocentric chauvinistic state. Like other oppressed people we also never forget friends. Joint struggle is proliferating. I saw this in the streets and in talks I gave of dozens of cities in 7 countries I visited this year (over 300 talks, university encampments, rallies etc). THANK YOU to those of you who acted, who helped etc.

AL-HAQ publishes detailed review paper: 'Arguments raised in Amici Curiae Submissions in the State of Palestine Before the International Criminal Court: Arrest Warrant Applications August.

Kairos Christmas statement (English and Arabic)

Photography Palestine: Shepherds' Field: Beit Sahur and the Palestine Museum of Natural History

A conference on sustainability held in Italy where I was an online speaker (starting at minute 43:42)

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide; Palestians Starving Israeli Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Travel, Al Gore, we the people and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/13/2024
Job vacany, genocide actions,Syria and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/09/2024
To Love, PIBS, genocide, and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/02/2024
View All 120 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

The Thing About Lighting Rods

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend