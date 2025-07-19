 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/19/25

To corporate America. Back off. Farmers markets belong to us!

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Baltimore Farmers Market
Baltimore Farmers Market
(Image by MDGovpics)   Details   DMCA

While mainstream culture in the United States continues to be monocultural, social-media oriented, franchised, homogenized, standardized, corporate-owned and sponsored, media-manipulated, patriotic, over-the-top extraverted, racially co-opted, overtly scripted, cookie-cutter value-driven, super-sized, and obsessively self-reflective, there is something else happening in our culture that is not mainstream, not market-driven or all about business or close-looped, red-white-and-blue-themed, climate-controlled. over-patrolled or commercialized - the farmers market.

That's right, farmers markets have not sold out yet.

They are still ground-up, community-centered, somewhat progressive living proof that something good can still pop up in America. And "pop up" is an apt description of the farmer's market. They are like mushrooms, the fruiting body of a vast understory of mycelia that has established itself without fanfare from coast to coast over the last ten years, catalyzed by something in the American spirit that is still home-gown, that has not been sucked up by the corporate state, whose evil genius is to take something organic and original, and patent it, sterilize it, suck out its soul, brand it and sell back to us, as it has done, for example, with sports and processed food.

But that could happen, believe me! And within the next five years. I can picture it: Farmers Markets All American, Inc. Farmers Market Plus, Farmers Market Alliance, Farmers Market Central, Kiss the Cow Farmers Market, Pretty Good Farmers Market, Your Farmers Market Inc., Time Out Farmers Market, Together We Can Farmers Market Inc.

Don't let this happen.

As it is, farmers markets have the potential to save America from itself. They are, at best, sui generis cultural happenings where local businesses, crafters, artists, foodgrowers and food vendors can vie in a friendly atmosphere for our attention. Everyone loves farmers markets. So far they have not been co-opted by any class or race or corporate entity. In that sense they are modeling for us what our country could be like if we can throw off the corporate yoke and support local business and talent.

Don't super-size the farmers market. Don't let them commodify it and believe me, they will try. In fact I would bet all my clean socks that they are already positioning themselves to make that steal, and the only thing that will stop them is for communities to protect their farmers markets from outside business interests.

To corporate America: Keep your hands off this. Farmers markets belong to us!

This is important folks, really important. We know how this works! We are conditioned to think that bigger is better, that making a lot of money off of something somehow justifies surrendering what made it so special in the first place. (Think Ben and Jerries which started in a garage in Burlington VT.) When communities start behaving and thinking like businesses you start noticing local businesses being replaced by franchises. In your farmers market that will show up as half of the market being reserved for local businesses while the other half goes mainstream.


(Article changed on Jul 19, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Jul 19, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Community Building; Community Communities; Community-based Economics; Food; Locally Grown Food, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend