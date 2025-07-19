To corporate America. Back off. Farmers markets belong to us!



Baltimore Farmers Market

While mainstream culture in the United States continues to be monocultural, social-media oriented, franchised, homogenized, standardized, corporate-owned and sponsored, media-manipulated, patriotic, over-the-top extraverted, racially co-opted, overtly scripted, cookie-cutter value-driven, super-sized, and obsessively self-reflective, there is something else happening in our culture that is not mainstream, not market-driven or all about business or close-looped, red-white-and-blue-themed, climate-controlled. over-patrolled or commercialized - the farmers market.

That's right, farmers markets have not sold out yet.

They are still ground-up, community-centered, somewhat progressive living proof that something good can still pop up in America. And "pop up" is an apt description of the farmer's market. They are like mushrooms, the fruiting body of a vast understory of mycelia that has established itself without fanfare from coast to coast over the last ten years, catalyzed by something in the American spirit that is still home-gown, that has not been sucked up by the corporate state, whose evil genius is to take something organic and original, and patent it, sterilize it, suck out its soul, brand it and sell back to us, as it has done, for example, with sports and processed food.

But that could happen, believe me! And within the next five years. I can picture it: Farmers Markets All American, Inc. Farmers Market Plus, Farmers Market Alliance, Farmers Market Central, Kiss the Cow Farmers Market, Pretty Good Farmers Market, Your Farmers Market Inc., Time Out Farmers Market, Together We Can Farmers Market Inc.

Don't let this happen.

As it is, farmers markets have the potential to save America from itself. They are, at best, sui generis cultural happenings where local businesses, crafters, artists, foodgrowers and food vendors can vie in a friendly atmosphere for our attention. Everyone loves farmers markets. So far they have not been co-opted by any class or race or corporate entity. In that sense they are modeling for us what our country could be like if we can throw off the corporate yoke and support local business and talent.

Don't super-size the farmers market. Don't let them commodify it and believe me, they will try. In fact I would bet all my clean socks that they are already positioning themselves to make that steal, and the only thing that will stop them is for communities to protect their farmers markets from outside business interests.

To corporate America: Keep your hands off this. Farmers markets belong to us!

This is important folks, really important. We know how this works! We are conditioned to think that bigger is better, that making a lot of money off of something somehow justifies surrendering what made it so special in the first place. (Think Ben and Jerries which started in a garage in Burlington VT.) When communities start behaving and thinking like businesses you start noticing local businesses being replaced by franchises. In your farmers market that will show up as half of the market being reserved for local businesses while the other half goes mainstream.