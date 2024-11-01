 
To San Francisco Mayoral Candidates from a High School Senior: Can You Truly Send the Homeless Home?

Aidan Roland
Original painting, by author, of a street near his school.
(Image by Aidan Roland)

Van Ness Station. My stop. Only fifteen minutes till class. Walk up Franklin Street. Can't bypass the chaos today.

There's the screamer. He never leaves this block. He scared me at first, but he never hurts anyone. He's always someplace else.

Is that a fresh pile of human crap? Gross! Who would do that? I can't believe I have to see that on my way to school.

What's wrong with you? You know who did it. A person living on these sidewalks. Feeling sorry for yourself? It's freezing out here.

Damn. That woman lying on the steps looks terrible. Should I...

I gotta go faster. Late and Mr. Mack hits me with detention for sure.

Grove Street. Wish I could grab a Wise Sons bagel!

Just the encampment at Golden Gate Ave and I'm there. I wonder if the girl is awake and out from under her tarp, pushing the broken broom. Why does she do it? It's like sweeping sand off the desert. She looks my age. Her face... I know her life has been brutal. It can't be her fault.

After graduation, it's Irvine for college. Dad says my plan is ridiculous. San Francisco is a great city. But he rarely sees any of this. Irvine is clean and safe and robots deliver noodles to your dorm.

Right, just run away. Don't see it, you'll forget it.

One more block to Ellis Street. "Sorry, no spare change. Thanks, you have a nice day too."

Three years ago, breaking out of pandemic isolation, I started as a freshman at Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory High School. Every morning, I walk from my home to West Portal Station, ride the train downtown to Van Ness, and walk the final leg to campus at Franklin and Ellis. Every evening, I complete that journey in reverse.

It's during the downtown walks that I come closest to the people living on the pavement. Many sidewalks are lined with makeshift tents, tarps, and scattered belongings. The air smells of food, car exhaust, and things far less pleasant. People huddle against buildings, some standing, some sitting, a few lying down. The city's vibrant pulse seems to bypass them as if they inhabit a different world.

Initially, traversing this environment created a rollercoaster of emotions, but that shock has faded. What once horrified me now feels unpleasant but routine. I pass the desperate faces and barely react. I'm becoming numb to the suffering. I know I should care more, should act, but it's easier to detach, to focus on my life. I fear, how long can I turn away before I stop caring altogether?

So I've tried to turn back and engage. I've reviewed recent studies on homelessness, watched the SF Mayoral debate, and attended campaign events at Bookshop West Portal. My impression is that the city, like me, is becoming numb to the suffering and impatient for a fix. The mayoral candidates compete to address voters' demands for homeless-free streets, while downplaying discussion of what's next for the unhoused.

Aidan Roland is a high school senior at Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory high school in San Francisco. He has lived his entire life in San Francisco, but will likely leave next year for college.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Aidan Roland

(Member since Oct 25, 2024)
  New Content

This is my first attempt to publish an op-ed or any article at all. I realize that this is not a traditional op-ed, as I am not a homelessness policy expert and don't make a specific policy recommendation. My hope is to focus more attention to the humanity of the homeless people living on the city sidewalks in a time where voices calling for politicians to clear the streets is the loudest. I look forward to reading any comments from the community.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 1, 2024 at 4:55:07 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
  New Content

Thank you for writing this. I was slightly older than you when I first encountered urban homelessness in the 1970s. There was a middleaged woman who washed up in the bathrooms of a midtown NYC office building that housed the gubernatorial campaign of Howard Samuels.

A campaign volunteer noted that this woman was trying to pass herself off as another campaign volunteer, and was living on the pizza scraps (the campaign often bought pizzas for volunteers and there was a fair amount of cold leftover pizza on a regular basis).

Homelessness was unusual in 1974, and grew steadily over the decades as housing prices kept going up, up, up. Cities had been relatively unpopular places to live in the 50s and 60s, as the shadow of nuclear bomb conflict hung over the communities. Hiroshima and Nagasaki had left a fear everywhere that was unspoken yet deeply felt. There were many abandoned or neglected old buildings in major cities.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 2:11:50 AM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
  New Content

Can mayors in san Francisco solve problems of homelessness? Probably not. There have been efforts in Utah that have been effective to a degree, but some of the success was smoke-and-mirror reporting. Interesting history:

Salt Lake Tribune on sheltering homeless people

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 2:20:40 AM

