To My Never Trump Republican Friends

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Trumps Torching of America
I listened to Politicsgirl, my favorite YouTube Democratic crusader's broadcast to lifelong Republicans, and this is the gist of what she said.

Have you been a lifelong Republican? During the time of Trump, you have to ask yourself how committed you are to the Big R besides the candidate's name. If you are committed to guaranteeing the rights given to us in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. In that case, you need to think, are the MAGA Republicans protecting those rights or taking them away from you?

MAGA Republicans say they want to take away the Affordable Health Care Act and a woman's right to choose about her reproductive rights put in place by the Democrats therefore denying your access to healthcare. They say they want to end Social Security and Medicare, which they call entitlements but you have spent all your life contributing about 14% of your income into these programs.

Are you more devoted to voting Republican than you are to a functioning government? Are you so committed to those MAGA Republicans that you would choose dictatorship over democracy and a functioning rule of law? This is not your daddy's Republican Party and it's too important to do what you have always done. This party has nothing to do with small government and low taxes unless you happen to be a billionaire or a corporation.

The Republican Party now is anti-union, anti-woman, anti-democratic, environmentally destructive White Christian Nationalist party led by a leader who has told us in his own words that he wants to be a dictator. Even Mike Pence, Trump's vice president, the man of faith who legitimized this misogynistic con-man for Christian voters, and worked most closely with him while he was in office, refuses to endorse him now.

Most of his former cabinet members do not support him any longer. Some say that a second Trump presidency could be the end of our democracy as we know it. The highest-ranking military officer who worked under Trump said he was a tyrant and that our troops didn't risk their lives to work for a man who did not respect their service to our country and called men who would die for our country suckers and losers.

Trump in his own words has told us that the MAGA Republican Party has no room for McCain Republicans, no room for Romney Republicans, no room for Liz Cheney Republicans, and that if you voted for another candidate in the primaries he doesn't want you either. There is no room left for anyone in this party except for the sycophants who will allow Donald Trump to rule above the law.

MAGA Republicans are trying to get elected by using fascist tactics inciting fear and dissent, promising economic and social changes to disenfranchise anyone who doesn't think, act, and look like them. Once in office, they are trying to gain total control of the government under a minority of Americans. Trump dreams of having the ability to suppress those who would stand in his way. Look at what Ron DeSantis has done in Florida. He has a little army that he created in 2022 called the Florida State Guard, which answers only to him.

The House of Representatives is under the control of the MAGA Republicans and is completely useless and unable to govern. The Republicans in the Senate are nothing but obstructionists and the state-elected MAGA Republicans are systematically stripping our rights away from us every single day.

If you're voting for Republicans today it is a vote against America, and against everything America is supposed to stand for. If you're a true conservative you don't need to feel bad if you refuse to support these Republicans... You didn't leave the Republican Party the Republican Party left you. Conservatism isn't dead but the Republican party is.

The courts are not going to stop the MAGA Republicans. We need to defeat them soundly at the Ballot Box so we can get back to something resembling a normal American government. We can get back to a government that used to work together and compromise. A government with ideas and laws to help our people and not demonize one another.

No political party is perfect, and changes to our government need to be made, but voting for Trump and the MAGA Republicans would bring chaos to America. Joe Biden is old, but he has wisdom and experience and he's already proven his ability to get things done.

Congress is the place where laws are written and money is appropriated it is time for a Changing of the Guard and in 2024 let's put a younger crowd of Democrats who will work together with rational Republicans to make America better because it already is great.

VOTE BLUE

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
