To My Fellow Germans

Unserewahl / Our elections
Billions for Ukraine and Israel
to murder Russians and Palestinians
for the US MIC[2]
and now you can only whine[3]
about the new horse in the race
you didn't bet on.
We are screwed
with no more Russian gas
a ruined economy
and tons of blood on our hands
for supporting Ukrainian suicide
and Israeli genocide.
Stupider
geht es nicht.
[1] Cf. "It's the economy, stupid," Wikipedia, retrieved Feb. 17, 2025.
[2] Military-Industrial Complex, Wikipedia, retrieved Feb. 17, 2025.
[3] By "you" I mean the Germans I disagree with. "We" includes me since I have been a German since 2015.