OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/2/24

To Love, PIBS, genocide, and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh
Jessie and I are now in the USA for two weeks giving talks that link our struggles for justice (see article below).

To love the land, Even when it's burnt. To love freedom,
Even when it looks impossible.
To love justice,
Even when it's far away.
To love the old house,
Even when it's just rubble....
Such is to practice love.
In a loveless world, ...Daily.

From Poet Khawla Badwan's "Keep Telling of Gaza."

It is December and we at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University began to document our accomplishments for the annual report and plan the year ahead. The 2024 report will be released in January but to see our 2023 work, here is that annual report (2024 was obviously more challenging with an ongoing genocide and very difficult times also in the West Bank) and this is our 10 year anniversary booklet. To Volunteer. To Donate.

My thoughts on genocide and coloniality.

Diary from Gaza.

I am starving in Gaza and I don't believe the world can't do anything.

'Genocide' vs 'Bigger Genocide' in Gaza: Time to Decolonize Our Minds.

A necessary reckoning of bloodletting in Gaza.

Stay Humane and keep Palestine/hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

