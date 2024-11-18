To Joe: What the hell have you done!

What the f-k Joe? What the f-k is wrong with you?

Do you want a nuclear war?

Do you want to end it all before you're through?

Before you slip out the door?

I knew that you were slippery

But this takes the cake!

You took my vote and you flipped me!

I may be a fool but you're a fake!

You pretend to be a good family man

But what the hell have you done!

Don't you want your grandchildren

To have a world when you're gone?

I hope Putin has more brain cells than you, Joe.

I'm just holding my breath (if we live), until you go!