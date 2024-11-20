 
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/20/24

To Joe : Crossing the evil line (Sonnet II)

By

Gary Lindorff
These days I am feeling less sure of what is mine.

I used to think that at least sanity was my right!

But now I'm slowly realizing that even that is thine

I feel like the tide is turning from broad day to night.

In the fevered, well-padded, freeze-dried collective brain

Crossing all the evil lines,

Reconfiguring what is permissible, branding what is sane

I must have been asleep . . . I was missing all the signs,

For surely there is some rush to annihilation here at play.

The leader of the "free world" must be out to lunch

Leaving the rats in charge! What's that you say?

My Russian's not so good but I have a hunch

You are trying to tell me that we are one

United by the fact that there is only one button..

...........
Note: "crossing the evil line today" is a phrase from the John Prine song, "The speed of the sound of lonliness"
Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

