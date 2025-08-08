 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/8/25  

Tips for Arguing With Israel Defenders

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages)   No comments
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Rob Kall
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (292 fans)

I used AI to identify arguments that zionists would use defending Israel and reframing ideas that could work to get zionists and Israel-supporters to rethink their position. I broke it down into Jewish zionists and Christian zionists.

Arguments against Israeli policy

# Arguments in Israel-Palestine Discourse: Multiple Perspectives

## Arguments Commonly Used with American Jewish Communities

### Arguments for Policy Change (Critical of Current Israeli Actions)

1. **Tikkun Olam (Repairing the World)**: Jewish values mandate protecting the vulnerable and pursuing justice, which requires addressing Palestinian civilian suffering.

2. **Pikuach Nefesh (Saving Life)**: The religious imperative to preserve human life applies to all people, not just Jews, making civilian protection paramount.

3. **Historical Memory**: Jews' experience of persecution should foster empathy for other oppressed peoples, not justify oppression.

4. **Prophetic Tradition**: Jewish prophets consistently called for justice over power, challenging leaders who harmed the innocent.

5. **Diaspora Jewish Values**: American Jewish commitment to civil rights and social justice should extend to Palestinians.

6. **Long-term Israeli Security**: Current policies may increase rather than decrease threats to Israeli civilians.

7. **Jewish Pluralism**: Supporting Palestinian rights doesn't negate Jewish rights - both peoples deserve dignity and security.

8. **Ethical Judaism**: Actions should reflect Jewish ethical teachings, not just Jewish tribal loyalty.

9. **Children's Welfare**: Jewish values prioritize protecting children regardless of their ethnicity or nationality.

10. **International Law**: Supporting rule of law serves Jewish interests globally by protecting minority rights.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Israel And Palestine; Israel-hamas War; Israeli Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend