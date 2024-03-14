Timely quotes then seven items of relevance today

First four timely quotes than seven items of relevance today

"This (Gaza) is the moral issue of our time; this is the Holocaust of our time, this is the Trail of Tears of our time, this is the Middle Passage of our time." -- Max Blumenthal, March 7, 2024

"Silence in the face of evil is itself evil" -- Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German anti-Nazi dissident (1906-1945)

"Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities." -- Voltaire (1694-1778)

"Charity provides crumbs from the table; justice provides a place at the table" -- Bill Moyers

ITEM 1: What will happen if humanity survives Zionism (already pushing for global war) I have been writing for more than three decades about the two paths ahead for us. I even predicted in 2018/19 that the choice made for Palestine is pivotal (including the Gaza Strip) and can determine global outcomes. Here I will just briefly reiterate the outcome of the two choices

Enough people mobilize to transform and cause the collapse of the two most destructive governments today: Imperial US and Zionist Israel. would happen if we shape swords into ploughshares? Zionism will lose but that is only a racist idea and Israelis will prosper better. The difference is that Muslims, Christians, Bahai, Druze, many Jews and others (some 15-16 million people) see Palestine as their COLLECTIVE home, to be shared in a secular democratic state. But Zionists Jews (4 million) will have to lose their ideology of racism and fascism (the idea of dehumanizing their victims and blaming them while doing genocide). There simply is not any possibility of maintaining an exclusive racist Jewish state in the 21st century. This charade can be prolonged briefly by continuing genocide and wars but you cannot maintain it more than 5-10 more years as a global war instigated by this issue spreads where all will lose (see option 2). The path of militarism driven by Zionism and imperialism which means lose-lose scenario for everyone. That means regional and global wars, hundreds of millions will die due to climate change driven by these or the coming global war. Already note NATO enlargement and China/Iran/Russia joint naval maneuvers.

ITEM 2: More on the Genoecoside in Gaza strip

AlJazeera displays names of 31,000 victims of the genocide (72% of them are women and Children, hardly any fighters) click here

From PENGON (Environmental NGO network) click here

Israeli soldiers enjoying watching dogs eat people they killed tter.com/TranslateMom/status/1766692274979647511

American woman rescued from under rubble in Gaza tells why she is there .youtube.com/watch?v=nAEQ-zgmID8

Brigadier General Barak Hiram was responsible for ordering tank shelling of residences in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7 where Israelis were being held hostage killing Israelis and Paestinians. He was then commander in Gaza when he bypassed his authority and demolished Al-Israa University (his commanders merely reprimanded him for not asking them to do this which they said he would have been given authority). He finished his duties in the genocidal campaign now and is promoted to be military advisor to Netanyahu

Amputation without anesthesia or proper tools. Doctor Hani Bseiso is forced to save his daughters life .instagram.com/reel/C2IV4Y7JZ8Y/

More children killed in gaza in four months than worldwide in 4 years per UN

ITEM 3:

Watch example of hundreds of thousands of Zionists tter.com/expatvibes/status/1747730139150999668

also item #7 posted at ongaza.org for quotes from Israeli leaders

then Watch real Jews (not Zionist) tter.com/HussainShafiei/status/1765824734472683694

tter.com/TorahJudaism/status/1766154162578801025

ITEM 4: Go Fund me is full of calls from Gaza for support:

.gofundme.com/s?q=gaza+help

And here is the latest one click here

I actually think its most crucial to lobby the US now to restore funding for UNRWA and open the borders (not the hypocritical drop in the bucket to throw dust in our eyes via air drops)

ITEM 5: European Academics condemn Israeli destruction of education system in Gaza click here

ITEM 6: Palestine Congress in Berlin aestinakongress.de/

ITEM 7: Sources of information to use

