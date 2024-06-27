 
Login/Register Login | Register
119 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 6/27/24

Timely and accurate diagnosis is the bedrock to stop misuse and overuse of medicines

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Timely and accurate diagnosis is the bedrock to stop misuse and overuse of medicines

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Protect the medicines that protect us
Protect the medicines that protect us
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

Drug-resistant disease-causing microbes can infect any one of us. Bhakti Chavan, a promising biotechnologist, who never had TB before, got infected with extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) bacteria. XDR-TB is one of the most serious forms of TB. After some delay, an accurate XDR-TB diagnosis helped her access the right treatment, thanks to an MSF clinic. With steely resolve and grit, she went through the difficult treatment of XDR-TB and got cured. Not only has she defeated XDR-TB, but she also champions the cause of helping those who are fighting TB as well as drug resistance or antimicrobial resistance worldwide.

Bhakti got the WHO recommended molecular test diagnosis. But 79% of people with TB disease in India are not diagnosed on WHO recommended molecular test, but through sputum microscopy which underperforms in diagnosing TB (as per India TB Report 2024). That is why WHO has called upon all the countries to completely replace microscopy with upfront molecular tests for TB diagnosis by 2027. All world leaders re-echoed this call for 100% upfront molecular test diagnosis at the UN General Assembly High Level Meeting on TB last year.

Unless we ensure that timely and accurate diagnosis for TB and all other diseases is a reality on the ground, how will we stop misuse or overuse of medicines and prevent antimicrobial resistance?

People-centred diagnostics, treatment and care is key

Even though they face the brunt of it, most people have very little understanding and awareness about antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Bhakti Chavan blames it on the lack of people-centred responses to address AMR.

Bhakti, who has done her post graduation in Biotechnology and currently works with a biotech company, says that, "Many countries have National Action Plans to address AMR, but the ground level realities are very different. Take for example TB. Despite India having a National Strategic Plan to end TB (2017-2025), there are many gaps in TB care- like shortage of medicines, restricted access to novel medicines, diagnostic delays due to non-accessibility of molecular tests. All these act as roadblocks for the underprivileged in accessing the best of diagnostics and treatment. Our public health programmes must ensure that the best possible care is available to all those in need, and also ensure prevention of spread of infection. So patient-centred diagnostics (including upfront drug sensitivity testing), treatment and care is most important to combat AMR."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Diagnosis; Health; Health Care Policy; Health Home; Healthcare; Medicine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

A bouquet of novel compounds: New treatment options for HIV

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend