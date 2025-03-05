Time out, or back to the Dreaming
"It is time to end this morbid live performance, and meaningfully reconsider the implications of pledging unconditional support in times of war." - Hamza Taghoj
When they started eviscerating libraries
And halls of learning became echo chambers
When they started planning to send garbage to the moon
I suddenly realized how all of this would fall out
When after the hell of "endless" war a calmness settles
Not a ceasefire but no one left to be shot (or shoot)
And the winds of change decide to pause
A fine pale dust will settle evenly over all the 1s and 0s
Like moon dust on the rubble of guilty towers and little flowers
That is when the earth goes into deep meditation
Back to the Dreaming, with Bila smiling down
To the sweetest vibration (in the key of G)