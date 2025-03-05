"It is time to end this morbid live performance, and meaningfully reconsider the implications of pledging unconditional support in times of war." - Hamza Taghoj

Time out, or back to the Dreaming

.............................

When they started eviscerating libraries

And halls of learning became echo chambers

When they started planning to send garbage to the moon

I suddenly realized how all of this would fall out

When after the hell of "endless" war a calmness settles

Not a ceasefire but no one left to be shot (or shoot)

And the winds of change decide to pause

A fine pale dust will settle evenly over all the 1s and 0s

Like moon dust on the rubble of guilty towers and little flowers

That is when the earth goes into deep meditation

Back to the Dreaming, with Bila smiling down

To the sweetest vibration (in the key of G)