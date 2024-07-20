"Time for a Do-Over Election"

While the Republicans were displaying their projection of "macho unity", in Milwaukee; the Democrat Party unhinged itself into a quandary. One half wants Joe Biden replaced, the other half doesn't.

Trump survived an assassination attempt, the stuff of scripted heroes". Image of a survivor, winner!

And MAGA is in control of the Republican Party and many States' governments; open to another Wild, Wild West Episode. And Joe Biden is surely headed towards another misstep before the election.

The reality begs a change for the Democrats. And that means now, before desperation runs out of time.

In the event that Joe Biden should decide to step aside for the good of his party, and the country, the Democratic Party will have to choose another candidate. It might not be so hard.

Let us remember that Joe was not the only one who beat Donald Trump in an election, there was another -- Hillary Clinton!

Hillary also beat Trump, albeit in the popular vote and not the electoral votes; nevertheless, she was a worthy opponent for Trump and would be again. Keep in mind, the majority of the country (total votes) wanted Hillary Clinton as our next president, not Trump. That's still probably true.

Perhaps it's time for a do-ever to set right the result of the 2016 election and finally vote in our first woman president, Hillary Clinton. And she's two years younger than Mr. Trump.

Doesn't she, and the country, deserve a second chance, just like Trump is getting now?

A choice of Vice President would then be wide open.

Time to go Back for the Future.

7/17/2024