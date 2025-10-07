Time for Americans to Behave Like We Deserve Our Constitutional Rights



The Reasonable Voice

When the goal is to incite fear from sea to shining sea , our current domestic internet communications cause our American Dream to flee, our land of the free.

Despite our 250 years of imperfect, inconsistent and flawed democracy, were now crossing beyond bridges of McCarthyism, LBJs Gulf of Tonkin and Bush/Cheney 9/11 Shock and Awe lies staining ourselves, worshipping the conceit of the unwise.

The lessons learned from American patriots being used as cannon fodder should have instilled in us the wisdom to stop laughing at a Court Jester whos not joking.

Times lite fuse warning: The first step in solving a problem is recognizing there is one.

Second: when problems are fabricated to distract from crimes by one wallowing within the ignorance of ignoring: vengeance is mine, sayeth The Lord, We the People must lift every voice and sing, we shall overcome any wannabe king.

If a private citizen proclaims Dangerous Cities should be Training Grounds for our Military our First Amendment protects their freedom of Speech .

However, when an elected civilian government official suggests such a malevolent bargain, Americas top brass are pushed a bridge too far, akin to, Operation Market Garden.

Theres neither early nor easy win, for the trouble weve elected to put ourselves in.

No time to Whiteout Reagans, shining city upon a hill America, by entrusting Eisenhowers official, In God We Trust motto, to an intellectually challenged felonious fellow.

Is our time of international stance now overshadowed by the road rage of Social Media rants, replacing solidary of common sense perchance?

Are we not losing sight of who we thought we were after all, kneeling, lopsidedly into, Divided We Fall ?

All, we like sheep , willingly or not, distracted into submission, like an AI Bot, into unconstitutional revision.

What safety net can we expect, when culturally polarized into welcome mats for Project 2025 ?

Has worshipping an anti-hero in a golden fleece fired our thinking into the hands of cheats?

Time all resistance to be clothed in peaceful assemblys coexistence, refusing allegiance to those hiding own unlawful intentions in tank engines.

Time cries out: be enlightened by books instead of Wall Street crooks and a three-Day-workweek Congress shutting us down then leaving town.

