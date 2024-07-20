The breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria has probably the largest weapons and ammunition depots in eastern Europe. There are concerns that the remainder of these arms stockpiles could be used in a future military conflict on Ukrainian territory or explode with a power of an atomic bomb. What actions can prevent a catastrophe?

Transnistrian depots are considered to be the largest in Europe. They were created in the 1940s and belonged to the 14th ?ombined degreesrms degreesrmy of the USSR Armed Forces. In the late '80s, during the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Eastern Europe, all military equipment and weapons from Germany, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Poland were largely brought here.

A particularly large weapons depot is located in the Cobasna village. It is guarded by an Operational group of Russian forces, which has also been supporting the peacekeeping operation on the Dniester River since 1992. Currently more than 20 thousand tons of ammunition are stored there: shells, bombs, mines, grenades, bullets. According to various estimates, up to 57% of them are unsuitable for use and transportation.

What is the current danger?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).