Throw the Bums Out?

"Politics is stuck on repeat."



- Run For Something

The members of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board demonstrated their disregard for the voters who elected them when they unanimously voted to extend Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho's contract without public input. The item was not listed on the agenda of the closed-door session in which the vote occurred, raising questions about whether they violated California's Brown Act, the state's open-meeting law.

Carvalho will continue leading the nation's second-largest school district despite repeated clashes with parents and ongoing accusations that he dismisses their concerns. For example, he continues to fight a group of parents who allege that the LAUSD misused Prop-28 arts-education funds. Rather than resolving the claim, the Superintendent is choosing to spend the district's limited resources fighting the allegations in court.

The Board's willingness to act without transparency reflects a dangerous indifference toward the families it serves. If parents want accountability, their next opportunity to demand it will be at the ballot box. But that requires challengers willing to run against the entrenched incumbents in the three even-numbered districts on the ballot next year.

Thus far, only one challenger has emerged. In District 2, parent advocate J.P. Perron is running against Kelly Gonez, while Nick Melvoin and Dr. Roc-o Rivas are currently unopposed. This absence of competition allows the Board to disregard its constituents, as demonstrated by the vote on the Superintendent's contract. When incumbents feel no threat of accountability, they have little incentive to justify their decisions. It is no surprise that of the three incumbents, only Dr. Rivas answered questions"-"- for a recent article regarding their re-election filings.

Among the incumbents, Nick Melvoin may be the most vulnerable, having faced significant criticism regarding ethics and governance. Four years ago, he narrowly secured re-election with less than 60% of the vote-- despite supporters spending more than $2 million against two inexperienced, minimally funded opponents. More recently, when he sought a congressional seat, he won only 2.68% of the vote.

Melvoin initially drew an opponent last December when Isaiah Mateas declared his intention to run. However, according to filings with the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, Mateas reported no donations during the 11 months following his announcement and has since withdrawn from the race.

Although running against a well-funded incumbent can feel daunting, history shows that victory is possible. Former LAUSD Board members Tamar Galatzan, Bennett Kayser, and Steve Zimmer all lost re-election campaigns. In 2022, Marvin Rodr-guez came within just a few percentage points of defeating Kelly Gonez after spending only $600 in the general election.

If new candidates do not emerge soon, voters may once again face elections with predetermined outcomes and no meaningful choices. Anyone who wants change must act quickly: candidate petitions begin circulating on February 7, 2026, and must be submitted by March 4 with 1,000 valid signatures from within the district. The requirement drops to 500 signatures when accompanied by a $300 filing fee.

The primary election will be held on June 2, 2026. If no candidate in a race receives more than 50% of the votes, a runoff will appear on the November 3, 2026, ballot.

If Not Now, When?

Democracy functions only when the public participates, and that includes not only voting but also running for office. If parents and community members want school leadership that listens, they must be willing to challenge those who do not. Otherwise, LAUSD's future will continue to be decided behind closed doors.

Recognized as "a valiant fighter for public schools," Carl Petersen is a former Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Petersen is a passionate voice for special education, shaped by raising two daughters with severe autism. He recently relocated to the State of Washington to embrace his role as "Poppy" to two grandsons. Explore more at TheDifrntDrmr.