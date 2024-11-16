Threw It All Away (sonnet)

We have gorged ourselves on grief, glad to know
we still have the right stuff when we must care,
all the old lefties, old bourg fogies now,
long time ago shorn of our hippy hair,
put-out pastors, flocks fleeced by post-mod times,
once loose cannons of street theater hijinks
now struck dumb with ennui, returned to rhymes,
reasoned tweets supported by hyperlinks.
.
Hell, I'm sad for the world, not just Gaza.
We killed God. We're beyond Good and Evil --
We chopped that tree right the f*ck down. Huzzah!
cry ships of fools from the premedieval.
.
In Windy City no pigs are running.
Oinks are in control, excuse the punning.