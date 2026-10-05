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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/5/26  

Three years that changed the world and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
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Peter Barus
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Three years that changed the world: On 3 October 2026, Israeli forces bombed one of the few remaining buildings in Gaza instantly killing two mothers and two daughters: Maysaa Khader Ibrahim Abu Daoud and her daughter, Maria (both Christian) and Dr. Yasmin Al-Boubo (Khamis) and her daughter Halloum (both Muslim). Three years of accelerated genocide will be marked 7 October. The murderous campaign to ethnically cleanse our country still goes on. The satellite images alone prove the this. We must now reflect on our changing world and act.... read more.

At our institute (palestinenature.org), in those three years with our volunteers and staff we:

  • built new facilities (the new natural history museum, seedbank, peace garden),
  • published over 70 papers (focusing on the ongoing destruction but also on resistance and resilience initiatives),
  • implemented over 100 workshops for environmental stewardship (especially among children),
  • gave talks to thousands, conducted hundreds of interviews in media outlets around the world,
  • received many awards and grants,
  • and engaged in direct conservation and community service efforts (e.g. our work in Al-Arqoub communities).

This is our flourishing OASIS OF HOPE in Palestine! Come join our growing family: You can volunteer remotely or in person and/or you can also donate (see palestinenature.org). Follow our activities on facebook.

New plant named after me in their words to "show appreciation for Palestine" Silene qumsiyehii (Caryophyllaceae: Physolychnis): a new species from West-Central Mexico.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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