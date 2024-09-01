Bird
(Image by Pixabay: RolLoe) Details DMCA
|
Three questions for Israelis and U.S. Americans (weapon-suppliers):
|
Become a Fan
(12 fans)
|Rate It | View Ratings
Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
First comes love, then come unintended consequences
Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"
26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer
France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School
Reframing our thinking about technology and nature lesson ideas for people who depend on water, minerals & computers
Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?