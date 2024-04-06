 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/6/24

Three announcements, 4 negative news, 7 positive news items

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine

*Announcements*

  1. Our trip to Australia and New Zealand has had a high demand and we will extend our stay by one week 17 April - 7 June) and the high demand for hearing from me about Palestine now got us to start planning a trip to South America (one of my books is translated to Spanish)
  2. Let us me know if you want to join us online at 6 PM Palestine time today for one-hour briefing on current situation followed in the second hour by our monthly staff and volunteer and supporter meeting showing monthly developments at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability Including on our planned Australia- New Zealand tour
  3. We will launch our ten year events on April 15. Let me know if you like to know more detail or receive an invitation

Now positive news first before negative ones about Palestine

*Positive*

ITEM 1: (from Bethlehem) This research paper of ours was just published in the journal "Cities and the Environment, vol 17, issue 1. " The Importance of Urban Eco-gardens for Biodiversity and Human Sustainability: A Case Study from Palestine" by the team of our institute Our institutional work is ongoing daily seven days a week. The past few days taw us giving a number of talks relating to environment, children coming to the museum an the gardens almost daily (including yesterday on children's day a clown and egg-hunt with an environmental twist Friday), a meeting of the oversight board to set the agenda for next 5 years etc,

Here is a formatted report of our achievements since founding in 29014 and opening to the public in 2017Click Here

and a short article on what we do

ITEM 2: EU corporate Due diligence Guidelines can and should be used to challenge corporate complicity in genocide

ITEM 3: UK government lawyers say Israel is breaking international law, claims top Tory in leaked recording: Chair of foreign affairs select committee Alicia Kearns said at a Tory fundraiser that legal advice would mean the UK has to cease all arms sales to Israel without delay

ITEM 4: For the defenders of Israel's war on Gaza, the game is up

ITEM 5: Panel of experts on confronting "Christian" Zionism

ITEM 6: McDonald corporation (restaurant chain) floundering due to BDS and making such decisions to buy failing enterprises

ITEM 7: Interview with Norman Finkelstein

*Negative*

ITEM 1: More on the continuing genocide Israel used artificial intelligence to set 37,000 bombing locations. Even when a potential single fighter was found in a building with 100 civilians, it was OK. But most buildings had no hHamas fighters (they were and are in tunnels). Read this unprecedented language and orders (never in history did any military do this) A side effect: The debunking of the lie that resistance forces like Hamas used "human shields". Israel's intentional targeting of three cars killing seven people from World Central Kitchen including internationals Genocide will continue even if the bombing stops tomorrow

ITEM 2: More massacres Israeli forces shown intentionally killing palestinian collecting food aid Torture and executions are common now. Some chose to ignore Alshifa massacres. Children are targeted by Israeli snipers Israeli doctor blows whistle on israeli abuses UN human rights body demands Israel be held accountable

ITEM 3: US Special forces operating in Gaza

ITEM 4: Obscured by the fog of the Gaza war, Palestinians face a different threat

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute

