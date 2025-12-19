 
Three Americans killed in Syria exposes security weakness

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The attack in Palmyra last Saturday killed three Americans-- two soldiers and one civilian interpreter-- and wounded an additional three U.S. personnel. The Syrian government condemned the operation as a "terrorist attack."

Today, U.S. personnel remain in northeastern Syria and at the al-Tanf base near the Jordanian border, focusing on ISIS containment and support for local partners.

Palmyra-- listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1980-- fell to ISIS in 2015 before government and coalition forces retook it in 2019. Despite losing territorial control, ISIS retains a desert presence and launches intermittent strikes.

U.S.-Syria Relations: Condemnations, Condolences, and Political Sensitivities

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa expressed deep regret over the Palmyra attack, although Trump stressed that it occurred outside areas controlled by Syria's new transitional government:

"He had nothing to do with it. He feels very sorry about it. He's a strong man, and this was unrelated to the Syrian government."

Trump, who hosted al-Sharaa at the White House in November, blamed ISIS directly and vowed retaliation. Al-Sharaa sent a formal condolence cable to Trump affirming that Syria stands in solidarity with the victims' families and remains committed to security and stability.

Syria Arrests Suspects Linked to the Attack

The Syrian Interior Ministry reported that the gunman was a member of transitional security forces suspected of ideological extremism. Five additional suspects with possible links were arrested after a joint operation conducted alongside Syrian intelligence and the U.S.-led coalition.

The Ministry said the attacker had been evaluated days earlier for radical views and was awaiting internal disciplinary measures.

Expanding Counter-Insurgency Nationwide

Syria also declared a nationwide crackdown, arresting more than 70 alleged ISIS-linked individuals and coordinating air and ground operations with the coalition.

Another Interior Ministry statement announced the dismantling of a cell responsible for attacks in Idlib and Aleppo, including assaults on highway patrols and defense forces. Eight suspects were arrested; others were "neutralized." Authorities seized suicide belts, silencers, M-DAL missiles, and M4 rifles.

Officials vowed to continue securing highways and public facilities and to transfer all detainees to judicial authorities.

American Media Spotlight: NYT and Forbes Warn of Deeper Instability

U.S. media has highlighted broader political consequences.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
