

What Narcissism Looks Like

(Image by Akemi Ohira) Details DMCA



Real artificial intelligence is believing someone who tells you only what you want to hear, then allowing tariffs-induced high gas prices, unnecessary war, and adding to America's Pearl Harbor and 9/11 nightmares, an inside job: January 6, 2021.

Most Americans believe America, and by extension, Americans are the greatest entity on planet earth - even as earth is increasingly violently raging against enabling AI to steal electricity from Americans, while exposing us to leadership deficiencies, including a complete lack scruples, insulating a felon from a jury of his peers - proving artificial intelligence has co-existed with corporatism's political pimps, since the 1951 transfer of William Randolf Herst publishing empire to trustees, guaranteeing that what Americans read even digitally, we still believe.

Consequently, whenever Americans refuse to believe our own eyes, ignoring the sense of reasonable discernment, unseen powers determine what fills Americans' hearts, minds and pockets. Thus, the anti-America collaboration between Billionaires and all levels of American government, has increasingly diminished one third support of America's economic triumvirate: FDR's working Middle Class.

Nevertheless, we must scrutinize invasive elected invaders, draining America's Military Brain Trust, before their unscrupulous devilish deriding deletes dedicated discernment defining democracy's destiny. Yes, AI's middle finger entices all screentime with corporatism's mesmerizing myopic, hyperbolic mind-bending over-consumerism indoctrination; seasoned to perfection to hide imperfections of uncaring conniving foreign asset, too compromised to notice Americans' painful memories.

Too akin to December 7, 1941, September 11, 2001, is enshrined as a date that will live in infamy. Each devastating American lives, hopes and families in such a gut-wrenching, way, even non-allies, reached out to comfort us. That's the kind of courage that inspired, and delivered the United Nations, NATO and USAID. Imagine, sixty-years after America became earth's only nation to detonate atomic bombs - killing 150,000 to 246,000 people, between August 6th/9th and the end of 1945 - global humanity encompassing a multitude of political differences, economic disparity and irreconcilable beliefs - grieved for and with us - until a bullhorn dripping with oil-lust evaporated goodwill into another war lie - ultimately paving America's detour into domestic violence of America First and ICE dissected families.

Our, United We Stand history, replete with inconsistencies, now beckons us to embrace a safe, liberating Mid-term election - unincumbered by any incumbent's illegalities. Is it possible that a nation of caring people who have sacrificed so much for so many on the world stage could have chosen such a callous instigator violating our two centuries of peaceful transition of power?

Could one un-reelected American be so self-serving, that his meeting naps dream of a forever term? Could Postpartum Psychosis, which has no single known cause, affecting nearly 9,000 mothers annually, be a gender-shared illness - rendering both male and female Americans infected with the mental health taboo regarding mental health needs already largely ignored in a gender-divided culture?

Increasingly, Americans' homeland violence defines America like Germany rerun: '1/3 of its citizens seemingly willing to kill another 1/3 of its citizens, while a different third of its citizens watch, and did nothing.'