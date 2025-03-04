Thoughts and Warnings On Fat Tuesday from a Former Local

First of all, Fat Tuesday revelry ends promptly at midnight not when the sun comes up on Ash Wednesday. It is a religious holiday preceding Lent. Many Yankees wish they knew this after police interventions.

No, you have not been drinking too much. Zulu, the African American krewe, parades down St. Charles on Mardi Gras day wearing grass skirts, wigs, blackface and carrying "flambeaux". " Yes, members of the krewe throw coconuts at the crowd--so you better duck or be a good catcher.

The parade signs that say "Show us you t-ts" if you want to be thrown a trinket or doubloon are a recent, development. Carnival used to be a family event and probably still is in the neighborhoods.

