Thoughts Out of Seasoning (poem)

The path to immortality is hard, and only a few find it. The rest await the Great Day when the wheels of the universe shall be stopped and the immortal sparks shall escape from the sheaths of substance.
(Image by bernawy hugues kossi huo) Details DMCA
It's a world fraught with dangers
booby traps everywhere
you try to be a little different, power rangers
call you queer
threaten to make you disappear
among the growing number of strangers
.
does the heart speak?
yes, tis a ventriloquist
it says for chrissakes you reek
and you make a gesture with your fist
or you grab polly cracker by the beak
and twist
.
some say there's no such thing
as jenny say qua any more
i don't know what they mean, i bore
easily, and want to knee-nutsack bring
.
we pood em inna frisson prison
where he froze half to deaf
filled with zany zingoes
four-legged daddy dingoes
under a canopy of stars, desert clear
outback, Rover, don't touch me there
I had nothing in me left
I turned to her, said, "lissen"
and then she began to glisten.
What am I missin?
#####
The reader is invited to join TDM, my Substack subscriber list for free.