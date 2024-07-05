Thoughts Out of Seasoning (poem)



The path to immortality is hard, and only a few find it. The rest await the Great Day when the wheels of the universe shall be stopped and the immortal sparks shall escape from the sheaths of substance.

It's a world fraught with dangers

booby traps everywhere

you try to be a little different, power rangers

call you queer

threaten to make you disappear

among the growing number of strangers

.



does the heart speak?

yes, tis a ventriloquist

it says for chrissakes you reek

and you make a gesture with your fist

or you grab polly cracker by the beak

and twist

.



some say there's no such thing

as jenny say qua any more

i don't know what they mean, i bore

easily, and want to knee-nutsack bring

.



we pood em inna frisson prison

where he froze half to deaf

filled with zany zingoes

four-legged daddy dingoes

under a canopy of stars, desert clear

outback, Rover, don't touch me there

I had nothing in me left

I turned to her, said, "lissen"

and then she began to glisten.

What am I missin?

#####

