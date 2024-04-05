Thought Cops On They Way (poem)

Thought Cops On They Way
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
they just walk in
they won't just leave you alone
they walk at you, all doggy style
come at you like your the contention bone
.
you reach for the nine-one-one phone
and they all 'broken bad' gomer pyle
but it ain't no 'golly' in their tone
don't even pretend they the messiah eskimo Quinn
.
that Dylan told us we were all waiting for
no, this ain't no off-Broadway Brecht primal scream
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).