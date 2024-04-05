Thought Cops On They Way (poem)

Life Arts 4/5/2024 at 2:56 AM EDT H3'ed 4/5/24



'O Lawd'

Thought Cops On They Way

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



they just walk in

they won't just leave you alone

they walk at you, all doggy style

come at you like your the contention bone

.



you reach for the nine-one-one phone

and they all 'broken bad' gomer pyle

but it ain't no 'golly' in their tone

don't even pretend they the messiah eskimo Quinn

.



that Dylan told us we were all waiting for

no, this ain't no off-Broadway Brecht primal scream

