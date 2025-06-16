Thomas J. Farrell's Postscript Reflections on His Life and Work (REVIEW EESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) June 16, 2025: In my 1,627-word OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's Further Reflections on the Tragic Anti-Body Heritage of Christianity" (dated June 14, 2024; viewed 251 times as of 3:20 a.m. p.m. on June 16, 2025), I listed twenty of my inter-related OEN articles Between September 3, 2024, and June 12, 2025:

The present 2,185-word OEN article is a postscript, so to speak, to my 1,627-word OEN article dated June 14, 2025.

Now, to recap my 1,627-word OEN article dated June 14, 2025, a bit, in late August 2024 into September 2024, I watched the DVD version of the 1970s Wonder Woman television series on the big-screen television in the living room of my home in Duluth, Minnesota. The busty (37") young Lynda Carter (born in 1951) starred as both Diana Prince and Wonder Woman. Each time the busty (37") young Lynda Carter appeared in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume, I cheered aloud (even though I was alone at home). (Since June 1987, I have made Duluth my home. I bought my house in Duluth and moved into it in January 1995. I taught at the University of Minnesota Duluth from September 1987 to the end of May 2009, when I retired at the age of sixty-five. I published my first OEN article in early October 2009.)

In any event, I became infatuated with the busty (37") young Lynda Carter's gloriously beautiful body. My infatuation with the busty (37") young Lynda Carter's body was accompanied by my feeling mildly euphoric for about ten weeks in the fall of 2024. I stopped feeling mildly euphoric a few days before the national elections on November 5, 2025.

In any event, because the busty (37") young Lynda Carter (born in 1951) came from a Christian background, I commend her for her body-positivity in wearing her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume in the 1970s Wonder Woman television series. Still today, young American girls and American women of all ages need to cultivate body-positivity like the busty (37") young Lynda Carter exemplified in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume in the 1970s.

Now, in my 1,627-word OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's Further Reflections on the Tragic Anti-Body Heritage of Christianity" (dated June 14, 2025), I recounted once again these events and certain other related events that I had recounted in various the twenty OEN articles between September 3, 2024, and June 12, 2025, that I listed in my 1,627-word OEN article dated June 14, 2025.

Now, toward the end of my OEN article dated June 14, 2025, I once again asked myself why I had felt mildly euphoric for about ten weeks in the fall of 2024, and I once again suggested that it may have been the work of the Holy Spirit or it may have been the work of the archetypal Self as the Swiss psychiatrist and psychological theorist Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961) used the term archetypal Self.

In my list of twenty OEN articles, I listed two OEN articles in which I had included the name of the late Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016). In addition, in my OEN article dated June 14, 2025, I had used certain terminology that I had learned from Robert Moore's theory of the eight archetypes of maturity and their accompanying sixteen bipolar "shadow" forms.

In any event, after I published my 1,627-word OEN article dated June 14, 2025, I decided to look once again at the revised and expanded book that Robert Moore co-authored with Douglas Gillette titled The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (Exploration Press, 2007; original edition, 1992a).

In the "Index" in the 2007 revised and expanded second edition of The King Within (pp. 291-299), I found a relevant entry on "Ego-Self axis/Ego/Archetypal Self axis/Ego-Archetype axis" (p. 293) giving the following page references: 23, 34, 35, 75, 106, 142, 154, 246, 247, 248, 259n., and 271n.

On page 34, Robert Moore says, "Along the Ego-Archetype axis [in the male psyche] the Ego is able to guide the [Self] archetype's enormous energies into creative expression in the world and to receive the life-giving libido of the [Self] archetype without being overwhelmed and possessed by it."

When Robert Moore says that "the Ego is able to guide the [Self] archetype's enormous energies," I have to say that when I felt mildly euphoric for about ten weeks in the fall of 2024, I did have the sense that I (i.e., my ego-consciousness) was "able to guide the [Self] archetype's enormous energies into creative expression in the world" in the twenty OEN articles that I listed in my OEN article dated June 14, 2025.

When Robert Moore also says that my ego-consciousness is also able "to receive the life-giving libido of the [Self] archetype without being overwhelmed and possessed by it," well, I have to be careful about how I respond to this statement.

