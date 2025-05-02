 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/2/25

Thomas J. Farrell's Further Reflections on His Life and Work

By       (Page 1 of 13 pages)

Thomas Farrell
Bree Olson 2010.
Bree Olson 2010.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Toglenn)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 1, 2025: In the present essay, I have combined material that I had previously developed in three different sources, and then I have further developed the selected material from each of those sources in the present essay. The present essay about my private personal life is intended for the interested OEN readers. In the present essay, I am as honest and candid about my private personal life as I can be - but without revealing here the name of the graduate student at Saint louis University with whom I had a short but intense affair in 1974, which she understandably ended before the end of March 1974.

Now, I started the present essay with the material that I had incorporated in my OEN article titled "Pope Francis (1936-2025): In Memoriam" (dated April 22, 2025). In that OEN article, I had incorporated a chronology of my life in the subsection "Disclosure" as my way of establishing how I had over the years come to write many OEN articles about Pope Francis' papacy:

Click Here

Subsequently, however, I further backtracked about my life and my writing of certain other OEN articles in my OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on the Tragic Anti-Body Heritage of Christianity" (dated April 29, 2025). In it, I recounted certain recent OEN article I had published about porn, in which I had named certain pornstars that I have liked - for example, Bree Olson, Cory Chase, Mandy Flores, Molly Jane, and Reagan Foxx:

Click Here

Now, I have email addresses for each of the five of them, and I occasionally send each of them email messages -- even though I have never received a response to any of my email messages from any one of them.

As you might suspect, one thing that these five women have in common is big boobs.

Yes, to be sure, my own Mom had big boobs. As a teenage boy who had experienced puberty, I remember seeing my Mom in only her bra and panties around the house during the summers. Only family members saw her I her bra and panties inside the house. In any event, the size and contour of my Mom's big boobs were clearly indicated by her Bra.

On one occasion, I as a teenage boy was lucky enough to see my Mom's big boobs and her eye-catching big nipples.

On another occasion, I as a teenage boy was lucky enough to see me my Mom's hairy p*ssy.

I cherish my memory of both my Mom's big boobs and her eye-catching big nipples, on one occasion, and my Mom's hairy p*ssy, on another occasion. Thes two memories of my Mom's body are my two most cherished memories of my Mom.

In any event, in the movie Scooby-Doo: A XXX Parody (2011), both Bree Olson and Bobbi Starr, the two female co-stars, are sporting hairy pussys. Granted, this movie is "A XXX Parody." But most XXX videos that are available free on the internet feature exhibitionistic women with clean-shaven pussys - or occasionally a small patch of hair (as the prolific Cory Chase occasionally does).

In Molly Jane's CockNinja video about her incest with her married brother, she is sporting a hairy p*ssy. She has already had one child with her married brother, and she now wants to have a child with her husband. But she nevertheless gives in to her naked married brother's advances. As he starts to pound her p*ssy hard for our viewing pleasure, she softly says that she has missed his co*k. He pounds her p*ssy really hard for a long time, as she sighs happy sighs and happy moans as he pounds her hairy p*ssy hard for a long time. After he finishes, the two of them discuss the possibility that she will now have a second child with him. She says that if she now has another child with her married brother, she will name the child Rebecca if it is a girl.

Even though incest-themed porn is ubiquitous on the internet today, and has been ubiquitous for years now, it is extraordinary in an incest-themed porn video for the two participants to talk about having had a child together already and then talk about possibly now having a second child as a result of their incest today. A brother and sister having a child together sounds more like the incest portrayed in the highly popular television series Games of Thrones (2011-2019). As a matter of fact, Molly Jane even responds to her naked married brother's overtures by mentioning "some Game of Thrones sh*t." In a video interview, I once heard the prolific mom-son pornstar Cory Chase say that the ubiquitous incest theme in porn was inspired by the incest theme in the Game of Thrones (2011-2019).

Thomas Farrell

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
