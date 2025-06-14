Thomas J. Farrell's Further Reflections on the Tragic Anti-Body Heritage of Christianity (REVEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) June 14, 2025: In the present OEN article, I want to broadly discuss the Victorian Jesuit poet Gerard Manley Hopkin (1844-1889) in the broad context of the inter-related themes that I have worked with in the following twenty inter-related OEN articles - from September 2024 to June 12, 2025:

(1) "Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman" (dated September 3, 2024; viewed 1,661 times); in which I first celebrated the busty (37") young Lynda Carter's gloriously beautiful body in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume in the 1970s Wonder Woman television series;

(2) "Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development" (dated September 17, 2024; viewed 1,208 times); in which I first announced by criticism of the Roman Catholic Church's moral vision of human psychological development;

(3) "John A. Desteian on Love Relationships" (dated September 19, 2024; viewed 1,134 times);

(4) "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman" (dated September 30, 2024; viewed 1,093 times); in which I once against celebrate busty (37") young Lynda Carter's body;

(5) "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Robert Moore" (dated October 10, 2024; viewed 1,106 times);

(6) "Texas' War on Porn, and Robert Moore's Theory of the Archetypes of Maturity" (dated December 6, 2024; viewed 928 times);

(7) "On Interpreting the Ubiquitous Mom-Son Porn on the Internet" (dated December 19, 204; viewed 1,436 times); in which I first championed mom-son porn videos that are available free on the internet;

(8) "Some Reflections on the Work of C. G. Jung and Walter J. Ong" (dated December 28, 2024; viewed 1,217 times);

(9) "Some Personal Reflections About Porn" (dated January 2, 2025; viewed 1,333 times);

(10) "Some Further Reflections about Cory Chase and about Donald Trump" (dated January 10, 2025; viewed 788 times);

(11) "Some Deeply Personal Reflections About My Life and About Certain Pornstars" (dated January 29, 2025; viewed 924 times);

(12) "About J. R. R. Tolkien's Fantasy Novel, The Lord of the Rings" (dated February 15, 2025; viewed 1,093 times);

(13) "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore About J. R. R. Tolkien's Fantasy Novel, The Lord of the Ring" [sic] (dated February 22, 2025; viewed 698 times);

