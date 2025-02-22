Thomas J. Farrell's Encore About J. R. R. Tolkien's Fantasy Novel, The Lord of the Ring (REVIEW ESSAY)



J. R. R. Tolkien%2C ca. 1925.

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) February 16, 2025: After I submitted my 7,800-word OEN article "About J. R. R. Tolkien's Fantasy Novel, The Lord of the Rings" (dated February 15, 2025), I could not stop thinking about certain things I had written in it:

In the present 4,900-word OEN encore essay, I'd now like to bring together certain things I said in two extended passages in my 7,800-word OEN article for further reflection in the present 4,900-word OEN encore article. As I explore further my own previous observations, I offer here certain fresh new insights about Tolkien's life and work.

First, let's look again at what I said early in my 7,800-word OEN article "About J. R. R. Tolkien's Fantasy Novel, The Lord of the Rings":

Now, in my various recent OEN articles in which I have discussed C. G. Jung's idea of fantasy thinking involving images and associative thinking in connection with the fantasy skits in mom-son porn videos on the internet and in DVDs, I have also discussed the thought of the later Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in psychology and religion, University of Chicago, 1975) of the Chicago Theological Seminary about the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche and their accompanying sixteen "shadow" forms.

In my judgment, President Donald Trump and his many male MAGA supporters are unfortunately manifesting certain "shadow" forms of the four masculine archetypes of maturity.

Now, in Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette's 1992a book The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche, the authors refer to J. R. R. Tolkien's 1955 fantasy novel titled The Return of the King (p. 7) - the third volume in Tolkien's three-volume fantasy novel The Lord of the Rings. Indeed, it may be the case that Tolkien had learned how to access the optimal and positive form of the King archetype in his psyche by the time he wrote his famous three-volume fantasy novel The Lord of the Rings.

In addition, in their 1992 book The King Within, Moore and Gillette tell us that Jung "believed that the Libido is a generalized life force that expresses itself through imaginal and spiritual impulses, as well as through sexuality" (p. 35; their capitalization of the term Libido).

As I have explained in some of my recent OEN articles, I experienced feeling mildly euphoric for about ten weeks in the fall of 2024. But I stopped feeling mildly euphoric before the presidential election on November 5, 2024. Yes, in 20/20 hindsight, I today can see that my ten-week experience of feeling mildly euphoric involved my psyche being flooded with libido, making me feel intensely sexual during the ten weeks that I felt mildly euphoric.

For a carefully nuanced analysis of the 2024 presidential election, see journalist Susan Milligan's article "It's Time for Democrats to Woo the Man vote" (dated February 14, 2025) in The New Republic but also posted online at yahoo.com:

Next, let's look again at what I said subsequently in my 7,800-word OEN article "About J. R. R. Tolkien's Fantasy Novel, The Lord of the Rings":

But to capture adequately here the import of Ong's basic valuation of the inward turn of consciousness (which is also characteristic of literary modernism), I want to quote Ong's succinct summary in his 1971 book Rhetoric, Romance, and Technology: Studies in the Interaction of Expression and Culture (pp. 10-11) of the Jungian psychoanalyst Eric Neumann's Jungian account of the eight stages of consciousness in his book The Origins and History of Consciousness, translated by R. F. C. Hull (1954; orig. German ed., 1949):

