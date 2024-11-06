 
Life Arts    H3'ed 11/6/24

Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Trump's Male MAGA Supporters (REVIEW ESSAY)

Thomas Farrell
Donald Trump official portrait.
Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 5, 2024: Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, the sheer closeness of the campaign shows that we are a deeply divided nation. We are divided politically and socially and culturally, and we will undoubtedly continue to be divided for the foreseeable future.

Recently, after I have published an OEN article on a certain topic, I have thought about that topic further subsequently, and subsequently published a follow-up OEN article.

For example, I published my short OEN article titled "Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman" on September 3, 2024:

Click Here

Subsequently, I published my OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell Encore on Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman" on September 30, 2024:

Click Here

In between those two OEN articles, I published my OEN article titled "Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development" on September 17, 2024:

Click Here

Subsequently, I published my OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Robert Moore" on October 10, 2024:

Click Here

Then I returned to Robert Moore's thought once again in my subsequent deliberately controversial critique in my widely read OEN article titled simply "Pope Francis' New 2024 Encyclical" (a title that does not hint about my controversial critique in the essay).

In a rather different vein of thought, in which I did not mention Robert Moore's thought at all, I also published my OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell on Trump's ardent MAGA Supporters":

Click Here

In the present essay, I return to the topic of Trump's ardent male MAGA supporters. However, for my present purposes of relating Robert Moore's thought to my evolving cultural analysis of our contemporary American culture, I am hereby limiting my discussion in the present essay to Trump's ardent male MAGA supporters.

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

