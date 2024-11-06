Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Trump's Male MAGA Supporters (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 5, 2024: Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, the sheer closeness of the campaign shows that we are a deeply divided nation. We are divided politically and socially and culturally, and we will undoubtedly continue to be divided for the foreseeable future.

Recently, after I have published an OEN article on a certain topic, I have thought about that topic further subsequently, and subsequently published a follow-up OEN article.

For example, I published my short OEN article titled "Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman" on September 3, 2024:

Subsequently, I published my OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell Encore on Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman" on September 30, 2024:

In between those two OEN articles, I published my OEN article titled "Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development" on September 17, 2024:

Subsequently, I published my OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Robert Moore" on October 10, 2024:

Then I returned to Robert Moore's thought once again in my subsequent deliberately controversial critique in my widely read OEN article titled simply "Pope Francis' New 2024 Encyclical" (a title that does not hint about my controversial critique in the essay).

In a rather different vein of thought, in which I did not mention Robert Moore's thought at all, I also published my OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell on Trump's ardent MAGA Supporters":

In the present essay, I return to the topic of Trump's ardent male MAGA supporters. However, for my present purposes of relating Robert Moore's thought to my evolving cultural analysis of our contemporary American culture, I am hereby limiting my discussion in the present essay to Trump's ardent male MAGA supporters.

